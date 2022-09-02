International
Breaking: G7's Russia Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, But Moscow Has 'Alternative Scenarios', Kremlin Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/kremlin-g7s-russia-oil-price-cap-will-destabilize-market-but-moscow-has-alternative-scenarios---1100301686.html
Kremlin: G7's Russia Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, But Moscow Has 'Alternative Scenarios'
Kremlin: G7's Russia Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, But Moscow Has 'Alternative Scenarios'
Earlier on Friday, the Russian Embassy in the US warned of far-reaching consequences from “manifestly harmful ideas of introducing a ‘price cap’ on Russian oil... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T09:58+0000
2022-09-02T10:23+0000
oil
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100302830_0:104:2763:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_bf83ce5efdbb854a0c5b079481b3943d.jpg
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the G7's plans for a price cap on Russian oil “will substantially destabilize” the global oil market. He told reporters on Friday that the West’s “anti-Russian measures had led to a very deep [energy] crisis” in Europe.Peskov also said that Russian oil, which will not be delivered to Europe, will be supplied to those countries that respect market conditions via alternative routes. The Kremlin spokesman referred to a recent remark by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak that Moscow will not deliver oil and oil products to countries that will support the idea of putting a limit on the price of Russian oil. "[Oil will be delivered] in alternative directions, to those countries that operate according to market conditions," Peskov told journalists when asked where the oil will be redirected.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100302830_306:0:2763:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_807935f65d73540e05ce50f9a082aaf9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil, russia
oil, russia

Kremlin: G7's Russia Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, But Moscow Has 'Alternative Scenarios'

09:58 GMT 02.09.2022 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 02.09.2022)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov / Go to the photo bankVladimir Filanovsky oil and gas condensate field in the northern part of the Caspian Sea
Vladimir Filanovsky oil and gas condensate field in the northern part of the Caspian Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Earlier on Friday, the Russian Embassy in the US warned of far-reaching consequences from “manifestly harmful ideas of introducing a ‘price cap’ on Russian oil which are actively promoted” by Washington.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the G7's plans for a price cap on Russian oil “will substantially destabilize” the global oil market.
He told reporters on Friday that the West’s “anti-Russian measures had led to a very deep [energy] crisis” in Europe.
Peskov also said that Russian oil, which will not be delivered to Europe, will be supplied to those countries that respect market conditions via alternative routes.
The Kremlin spokesman referred to a recent remark by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak that Moscow will not deliver oil and oil products to countries that will support the idea of putting a limit on the price of Russian oil.
"[Oil will be delivered] in alternative directions, to those countries that operate according to market conditions," Peskov told journalists when asked where the oil will be redirected.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала