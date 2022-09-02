https://sputniknews.com/20220902/kremlin-g7s-russia-oil-price-cap-will-destabilize-market-but-moscow-has-alternative-scenarios---1100301686.html

Kremlin: G7's Russia Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, But Moscow Has 'Alternative Scenarios'

Kremlin: G7's Russia Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, But Moscow Has 'Alternative Scenarios'

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Embassy in the US warned of far-reaching consequences from “manifestly harmful ideas of introducing a ‘price cap’ on Russian oil... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T09:58+0000

2022-09-02T09:58+0000

2022-09-02T10:23+0000

oil

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100302830_0:104:2763:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_bf83ce5efdbb854a0c5b079481b3943d.jpg

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the G7's plans for a price cap on Russian oil “will substantially destabilize” the global oil market. He told reporters on Friday that the West’s “anti-Russian measures had led to a very deep [energy] crisis” in Europe.Peskov also said that Russian oil, which will not be delivered to Europe, will be supplied to those countries that respect market conditions via alternative routes. The Kremlin spokesman referred to a recent remark by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak that Moscow will not deliver oil and oil products to countries that will support the idea of putting a limit on the price of Russian oil. "[Oil will be delivered] in alternative directions, to those countries that operate according to market conditions," Peskov told journalists when asked where the oil will be redirected.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

oil, russia