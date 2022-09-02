https://sputniknews.com/20220902/kremlin-g7s-russia-oil-price-cap-will-destabilize-market-but-moscow-has-alternative-scenarios---1100301686.html
Kremlin: G7's Russia Oil Price Cap Will Destabilize Market, But Moscow Has 'Alternative Scenarios'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the G7's plans for a price cap on Russian oil “will substantially destabilize” the global oil market. He told reporters on Friday that the West’s “anti-Russian measures had led to a very deep [energy] crisis” in Europe.Peskov also said that Russian oil, which will not be delivered to Europe, will be supplied to those countries that respect market conditions via alternative routes. The Kremlin spokesman referred to a recent remark by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak that Moscow will not deliver oil and oil products to countries that will support the idea of putting a limit on the price of Russian oil. "[Oil will be delivered] in alternative directions, to those countries that operate according to market conditions," Peskov told journalists when asked where the oil will be redirected.
09:58 GMT 02.09.2022 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 02.09.2022)
Earlier on Friday, the Russian Embassy in the US warned of far-reaching consequences from “manifestly harmful ideas of introducing a ‘price cap’ on Russian oil which are actively promoted” by Washington.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that the G7's plans for a price cap on Russian oil “will substantially destabilize” the global oil market.
He told reporters on Friday that the West’s “anti-Russian measures had led to a very deep [energy] crisis” in Europe.
Peskov also said that Russian oil, which will not be delivered to Europe, will be supplied to those countries that respect market conditions via alternative routes.
The Kremlin spokesman referred to a recent remark by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak that Moscow will not deliver oil and oil products to countries that will support the idea of putting a limit on the price of Russian oil.
"[Oil will be delivered] in alternative directions, to those countries that operate according to market conditions," Peskov told journalists when asked where the oil will be redirected.