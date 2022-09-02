https://sputniknews.com/20220902/india-vows-new-aircraft-carrier-will-contribute-to-collective-security-for-friendly-nations-1100295984.html
India Vows New Aircraft Carrier Will Contribute to Collective Security for Friendly Nations
India Vows New Aircraft Carrier Will Contribute to Collective Security for Friendly Nations
The INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history, and the country's first domestically-built aircraft carrier.
India Vows New Aircraft Carrier Will Contribute to Collective Security for Friendly Nations
The INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history, and the country's first domestically-built aircraft carrier. Built at a cost of $2.5 billion, the 262-metre-long vessel will be India’s second active aircraft carrier and will join a refurbished Soviet-era warship, the INS Vikramaditya.
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the commissioning of the domestically built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will contribute to enhancing “collective security” in the Indo-Pacific region.
“The commissioning of the INS Vikrant into the Navy is a re-assurance to our friendly countries that we are fully capable of contributing to the region’s collective security,” Singh said at an official event in the southern city of Kochi to mark the commissioning of the INS Vikrant into the Indian Navy.
The Defense Minister remarked that New Delhi was committed to maintaining a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.”
Singh underlined that New Delhi’s policy in the Indo-Pacific was guided by ‘SAGAR’ (security and growth for all in the region), an acronym coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address at the United Nations back in 2015.
He described the commissioning of the INS Vikrant as an “unprecedented achievement” for India’s domestic defense industry, saying that New Delhi was striving to ensure ‘atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in manufacturing in all spheres, including in defense production.
He said that the warship would help the Navy in ensuring that New Delhi’s maritime trade interests remain “protected” from any eventuality.
“As India’s share in global trade rises, significant trading will take place through the maritime routes. INS Vikrant will, thus, be hugely significant to ensure India’s maritime and overall national security for the next 25 years,” the defense minister remarked.
The high-profile event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by the ambassadors of several foreign countries as well as other high-profile guests.
While delivering his remarks at the event, Prime Minister Modi said that the “security concerns” in the Indo-Pacific region had been “ignored” by his predecessor governments but have become a “major defense priority” for his government.
The Indian leader hailed the commissioning of the INS Vikrant as a “symbol of indigenous potential and skills.”
“INS Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of 21st century India,” stated Modi.
India has joined the exclusive list of countries, which include Russia, the US, and China, which possess the capability to build an aircraft carrier
domestically.
PM Modi Unveils Indian Navy’s New Flag, Scraps British-era Ensign
Prime Minister Modi on Thursday also unveiled the new flag of the Indian Navy during the event, replacing the British colonial era ensign, St. George’s cross.
The new naval ensign, known as ‘Nishan’ (mark)
, was inspired by India's 17th century Maratha emperor Shivaji Bhonsale (or Chhatrapati Shivaji).
“Till now the identity of slavery remained on the flag of the Indian Navy. But from today onwards, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new Navy flag will fly in the sea and in the sky,” PM Modi remarked.