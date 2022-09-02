https://sputniknews.com/20220902/india-vows-new-aircraft-carrier-will-contribute-to-collective-security-for-friendly-nations-1100295984.html

India Vows New Aircraft Carrier Will Contribute to Collective Security for Friendly Nations

The INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history, and the country's first domestically-built aircraft carrier.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the commissioning of the domestically built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will contribute to enhancing “collective security” in the Indo-Pacific region.The Defense Minister remarked that New Delhi was committed to maintaining a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.”Singh underlined that New Delhi’s policy in the Indo-Pacific was guided by ‘SAGAR’ (security and growth for all in the region), an acronym coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address at the United Nations back in 2015.He described the commissioning of the INS Vikrant as an “unprecedented achievement” for India’s domestic defense industry, saying that New Delhi was striving to ensure ‘atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in manufacturing in all spheres, including in defense production.He said that the warship would help the Navy in ensuring that New Delhi’s maritime trade interests remain “protected” from any eventuality.“As India’s share in global trade rises, significant trading will take place through the maritime routes. INS Vikrant will, thus, be hugely significant to ensure India’s maritime and overall national security for the next 25 years,” the defense minister remarked.The high-profile event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by the ambassadors of several foreign countries as well as other high-profile guests.The Indian leader hailed the commissioning of the INS Vikrant as a “symbol of indigenous potential and skills.”“INS Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of 21st century India,” stated Modi.India has joined the exclusive list of countries, which include Russia, the US, and China, which possess the capability to build an aircraft carrier domestically.PM Modi Unveils Indian Navy’s New Flag, Scraps British-era EnsignPrime Minister Modi on Thursday also unveiled the new flag of the Indian Navy during the event, replacing the British colonial era ensign, St. George’s cross.The new naval ensign, known as ‘Nishan’ (mark), was inspired by India's 17th century Maratha emperor Shivaji Bhonsale (or Chhatrapati Shivaji).“Till now the identity of slavery remained on the flag of the Indian Navy. But from today onwards, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new Navy flag will fly in the sea and in the sky,” PM Modi remarked.

indo-pacific

