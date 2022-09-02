https://sputniknews.com/20220902/india-declines-to-commit-to-us-proposed-price-cap-on-russian-oil-1100314791.html
India Declines to Commit to US-Proposed Price Cap on Russian Oil
India Declines to Commit to US-Proposed Price Cap on Russian Oil
US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo held wide-ranging talks with Indian officials, including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 26, also... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T14:49+0000
2022-09-02T14:49+0000
2022-09-02T14:59+0000
world
indian foreign ministry
narendra modi
oil
imports
oil imports
iranian oil imports
opec
us treasury department
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/34/1079033429_0:228:2828:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_bfb9c7b9a4ea7e05cfdae85e861cb923.jpg
India has not committed to the US regarding the proposals of capping Russian oil prices during the recent visit of US deputy secretary treasury Wally Adeyemo, three government officials in New Delhi told Sputnik.Last Friday, Wally Adeyemo claimed that New Delhi showed "great interest" in capping the oil prices, a step Washington has been pushing for in a bid to curb Russia's energy export revenues in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.Official added that the consensus among OPEC countries and some other geopolitical issues, such as the ongoing talks on the revival of the 2015 Iran deal, are involved in these discussions.Another government official approached by Sputnik said that India would continue to prioritize its national interests, which the Modi government has repeatedly underscored in response to Western criticism of a massive jump in India's purchases of Russian oil in recent months.India imports 85 percent of its oil needs, and the "discounted" Russian oil has helped the government to provide relief to 1.3 billion people from double-digit inflation. India also needs lower oil imports bill to control the ballooning trade deficit."It is their words, not ours. We can't guide anyone to speak in a particular manner," a third official, who was involved in the delegation-level talk with the US, told Sputnik, indicating discussions about the price cap were held, but it was Washington who was behind the initiative.On Friday, finance ministers of G-7, the grouping of wealthy nations, agreed on introducing price capping for international purchases of Russian oil.The ministers also said that the G7 will develop "targeted mitigation mechanisms" to ensure that vulnerable countries will still have access to energy markets, including "from Russia."Earlier Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the G7's plans for a price cap "will substantially destabilize" oil markets. He said that Russia would supply to those countries that operate according to market conditions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/g7s-russia-oil-price-cap-will-cause-turmoil-in-global-market-ex-texas-oil-regulator-says-1100313950.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/34/1079033429_50:0:2779:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_79a73eec1c4f042c40d8f705e12cbc4d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
indian foreign ministry, narendra modi, oil, imports, oil imports, iranian oil imports, opec, us treasury department, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), ukraine crisis
indian foreign ministry, narendra modi, oil, imports, oil imports, iranian oil imports, opec, us treasury department, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), ukraine crisis
India Declines to Commit to US-Proposed Price Cap on Russian Oil
14:49 GMT 02.09.2022 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 02.09.2022)
Exclusive
US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo held wide-ranging talks with Indian officials, including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 26, also trying to persuade India to join the move. The discussion on the price cap is likely to continue next week during India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to the US.
India has not committed to the US regarding the proposals of capping Russian oil prices during the recent visit of US deputy secretary treasury Wally Adeyemo, three government officials in New Delhi told Sputnik.
Last Friday, Wally Adeyemo claimed that New Delhi showed "great interest" in capping the oil prices,
a step Washington has been pushing for in a bid to curb Russia's energy export revenues in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.
"US sought our words on the proposal of oil capping. Why should we say anything about this? It is up to them to sort out [certain] issues before making any conclusion," one official told Sputnik, indicating that energy trade dominated the recent discussions between the two strategic partners.
Official added that the consensus among OPEC countries and some other geopolitical issues, such as the ongoing talks on the revival of the 2015 Iran deal, are involved in these discussions.
"Will Gulf countries agree on price capping [given that] the step will negatively impact the business interests of OPEC? Will the US remove sanctions on Iranian oil exports? And top among them is [the question of] how Russia [will] react to the proposal," the official underlined.
Another government official approached by Sputnik said that India would continue to prioritize its national interests, which the Modi government has repeatedly underscored in response to Western criticism of a massive jump in India's purchases of Russian oil in recent months.
India imports 85 percent of its oil needs, and the "discounted" Russian oil has helped the government to provide relief to 1.3 billion people from double-digit inflation. India also needs lower oil imports bill to control the ballooning trade deficit.
"It is their words, not ours. We can't guide anyone to speak in a particular manner," a third official, who was involved in the delegation-level talk with the US, told Sputnik, indicating discussions about the price cap were held, but it was Washington who was behind the initiative.
Arindam Bagchi, the Indian foreign ministry spokesperson, replied to Sputnik on Thursday, saying the discussion was held on issues such as "G20 priorities, climate finance, terror financing, energy security, energy trade, and issues related to the IMF."
On Friday, finance ministers of G-7, the grouping of wealthy nations, agreed on introducing price capping for international purchases of Russian oil.
The ministers also said that the G7 will develop "targeted mitigation mechanisms"
to ensure that vulnerable countries will still have access to energy markets, including "from Russia."
Earlier Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the G7's plans for a price cap "will substantially destabilize" oil markets. He said that Russia would supply to those countries that operate according to market conditions.