India Declines to Commit to US-Proposed Price Cap on Russian Oil

India has not committed to the US regarding the proposals of capping Russian oil prices during the recent visit of US deputy secretary treasury Wally Adeyemo, three government officials in New Delhi told Sputnik.Last Friday, Wally Adeyemo claimed that New Delhi showed "great interest" in capping the oil prices, a step Washington has been pushing for in a bid to curb Russia's energy export revenues in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.Official added that the consensus among OPEC countries and some other geopolitical issues, such as the ongoing talks on the revival of the 2015 Iran deal, are involved in these discussions.Another government official approached by Sputnik said that India would continue to prioritize its national interests, which the Modi government has repeatedly underscored in response to Western criticism of a massive jump in India's purchases of Russian oil in recent months.India imports 85 percent of its oil needs, and the "discounted" Russian oil has helped the government to provide relief to 1.3 billion people from double-digit inflation. India also needs lower oil imports bill to control the ballooning trade deficit."It is their words, not ours. We can't guide anyone to speak in a particular manner," a third official, who was involved in the delegation-level talk with the US, told Sputnik, indicating discussions about the price cap were held, but it was Washington who was behind the initiative.On Friday, finance ministers of G-7, the grouping of wealthy nations, agreed on introducing price capping for international purchases of Russian oil.The ministers also said that the G7 will develop "targeted mitigation mechanisms" to ensure that vulnerable countries will still have access to energy markets, including "from Russia."Earlier Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the G7's plans for a price cap "will substantially destabilize" oil markets. He said that Russia would supply to those countries that operate according to market conditions.

