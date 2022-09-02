https://sputniknews.com/20220902/g7-finance-ministers-reportedly-agree-on-price-cap-for-russian-oil-1100312447.html

G7 Finance Ministers Reportedly Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil

G7 Finance Ministers Reportedly Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil

Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the G7’s possible decision on a price cap for Russian “will substantially destabilize” oil... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T12:39+0000

2022-09-02T12:39+0000

2022-09-02T12:51+0000

russia

g7

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100312447.jpg?1662123104

The G7 finance ministers agreed on a price cap for Russian oil during an online meeting on Friday, Sky News has reported.Referring to Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that the G7 “will curtail [Russian President Vladimit] Putin’s capacity to fund his war from oil exports […]” by imposing the price cap.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, g7