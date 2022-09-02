International
BREAKING: G7 Finance Ministers Reportedly Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil
https://sputniknews.com/20220902/g7-finance-ministers-reportedly-agree-on-price-cap-for-russian-oil-1100312447.html
G7 Finance Ministers Reportedly Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil
G7 Finance Ministers Reportedly Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil
Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the G7’s possible decision on a price cap for Russian “will substantially destabilize” oil... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-02T12:39+0000
2022-09-02T12:51+0000
russia
g7
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100312447.jpg?1662123104
The G7 finance ministers agreed on a price cap for Russian oil during an online meeting on Friday, Sky News has reported.Referring to Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that the G7 “will curtail [Russian President Vladimit] Putin’s capacity to fund his war from oil exports […]” by imposing the price cap.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, g7
russia, g7

G7 Finance Ministers Reportedly Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil

12:39 GMT 02.09.2022 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 02.09.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the G7’s possible decision on a price cap for Russian “will substantially destabilize” oil markets.
The G7 finance ministers agreed on a price cap for Russian oil during an online meeting on Friday, Sky News has reported.
Referring to Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that the G7 “will curtail [Russian President Vladimit] Putin’s capacity to fund his war from oil exports […]” by imposing the price cap.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала