G7 Finance Ministers Reportedly Agree on Price Cap for Russian Oil
2022-09-02
2022-09-02T12:39+0000
2022-09-02T12:51+0000
The G7 finance ministers agreed on a price cap for Russian oil during an online meeting on Friday, Sky News has reported.Referring to Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that the G7 “will curtail [Russian President Vladimit] Putin’s capacity to fund his war from oil exports […]” by imposing the price cap.
12:39 GMT 02.09.2022 (Updated: 12:51 GMT 02.09.2022)
Earlier on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the G7’s possible decision on a price cap for Russian “will substantially destabilize” oil markets.
The G7 finance ministers agreed on a price cap for Russian oil during an online meeting on Friday, Sky News has reported.
Referring to Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, UK Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that the G7 “will curtail [Russian President Vladimit] Putin’s capacity to fund his war from oil exports […]” by imposing the price cap.