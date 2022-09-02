https://sputniknews.com/20220902/extinction-rebellion-protesters-glue-themselves-to-speakers-chair-in-empty-parliament-1100314580.html

Extinction Rebellion Protesters Glue Themselves to Speaker's Chair in Empty Parliament

Extinction Rebellion Protesters Glue Themselves to Speaker's Chair in Empty Parliament

Extinction Rebellion and allied groups have disrupted daily life with 'direct action' stunts over the past few years, including blocking busy roads and... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T15:57+0000

2022-09-02T15:57+0000

2022-09-02T15:57+0000

extinction rebellion (xr)

world

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100315975_0:60:3070:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c3256cd72f6c08178c0b9a96a2b56c.jpg

Green activists have glued themselves to the Speaker's chair in the empty House of CommonsAnother small group of XR militants protested outside the building on Parliament Square. One elderly man attached himself by the neck to the cast iron railings of Parliament with a bicycle D-lock.The protesters reportedly joined a guided tour of the Houses of Parliament, currently on its summer recess, before slipping away to stage their protest in the Commons chamber.The group's spokeswoman Alanna Byrne said the elected Parliament should be replaced with assemblies "selected like a jury" and directed by "experts" to implement even more radical environmentalist policies than Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "net zero" agenda."Selected like a jury and supported with independent, expert knowledge, this is true democracy that reflects the diversity of the population," she added.XR and its offshoots have become infamous for 'direct action' stunts including blocking busy roads and motorways, endangering lives by climbing onto commuter trains and attempting to fly drones into the paths of airliners at Heathrow airport.

https://sputniknews.com/20211029/topless-xr-protester-goes-nude-at-downing-street-calling-for-naked-truth-about-climate-change-1090311560.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

extinction rebellion (xr), uk