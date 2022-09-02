https://sputniknews.com/20220902/eu-prepares-for-long-winter-as-russian-gas-supplies-dwindle-over-sanctions-1100277955.html

EU Prepares for Long Winter as Russian Gas Supplies Dwindle over Sanctions

On this episode of Fault Lines hosts Manila Chan, Melik Abdul, and Reese Everson are joined by a fantastic group of guests to discuss all the breaking... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T09:27+0000

2022-09-02T09:27+0000

2022-09-02T09:27+0000

us

radio

ukraine

iaea

student loans

trump

fault lines

eu

energy

Scott Ritter - former UN weapons inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerSabrina Salvati - activist, leftist, podcaster, and a member of the Revolutionary Blackout NetworkGlenn Diesen: Professor of political science and history at the university of Oslo in Norway, author of the book, 'Russophobia: Propaganda and International Politics'In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scott Ritter to discuss UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency arriving at Zaporozhye, what is happening with the Nuclear plant and why the Ukrainian forces are shelling this area - isn't this extremely dangerous? What can the IAEA do about this?In the second hour, our hosts were joined by Sabrina Salvati to discuss her opinions on all things domestic from the raid on Mar-A-Lago and student loan forgiveness to the Twitter whistleblower and the lack of security on twitter that has been revealed.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Professor Glenn Diesen to discuss the cold winter that awaits Europe because of the choice of the EU to not be involved with Russian gas. Also, the logistics of the EU banning Russian citizens from traveling into Europe at all - why? What do they expect to achieve by hurting average citizens?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

