https://sputniknews.com/20220902/central-bank-of-china-weakens-yuan-against-dollar-setting-another-record-low-since-2020-1100297005.html

Central Bank of China Weakens Yuan Against Dollar, Setting Another Record Low Since 2020

Central Bank of China Weakens Yuan Against Dollar, Setting Another Record Low Since 2020

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Central Bank of China continued to weaken the national currency amid new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the cities of Chengdu and Shenzhen... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T07:29+0000

2022-09-02T07:29+0000

2022-09-02T07:30+0000

world

china

yuan

dollar

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100297109_0:0:2765:1555_1920x0_80_0_0_37c0cfef4bfec6d2c979d5cc0d9beec4.jpg

The bank began to depreciate the national currency at the end of April due to numerous outbreaks of coronavirus infection, a lockdown in Shanghai, and the resulting disruptions in production and logistics chains. On April 26, the yuan exchange rate showed the biggest drop since August 13, 2015, falling by 681 basis points. In May, amid improvements in the epidemiological situation, the yuan exchange rate began to grow, and since mid-June, its slight fluctuations have been registered within no more than 360 basis points.In the socio-economic development plan of the country, published at the opening of the parliamentary session on March 5, the Chinese authorities announced their intention to maintain a stable exchange rate of the yuan at a rational and balanced level in 2022, as well as to implement a prudent monetary policy.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, yuan, dollar, us