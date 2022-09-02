https://sputniknews.com/20220902/britney-spears-addresses-her-sons-comments-in-a-heated-social-media-post-1100326323.html

Britney Spears Addresses Her Son’s Comments in a Heated Social Media Post

A week after deleting her Instagram account, Britney Spears made a post addressing her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with Kevin Federline, after Jayden revealed in an upcoming documentary the reasons behind the fractured relationship between him and his mother, the 40 year-old global pop star.Jayden reportedly sat down with documentary filmmaker Daphne Barak and revealed that there is “no hate” between him and his mother, but added that it would take a lot of “time and effort” if they wish to amend their broken relationship, as neither Preston nor Jayden attended their mother’s wedding to American-Iranian model Sam Asghari, 28, in June.The boys, who live with their father after he reportedly acquired 70% custody of them, have not seen their mother in months. Jayden and Preston now live with Federline and his wife Victoria, 39, along with his two younger children Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8, who he shares with Victoria, and his two children Kori, 20, and Kaleb, 18, whom he shares with actress Shar Jackson.“I feel this is my safe place. My home,” said Jayden, who says he finds his mother to be inspiring despite their broken relationship. “I love everybody here.”“I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you,” he said to his mother directly. “Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again.”Spears then took to social media and addressed her son’s comments, explaining the difficulties she faced as a parent while locked into a conservatorship under her own father, Jamie Spears, from 2008 until 2021. The popstar also added that her love for her children “has no boundaries” before she aired some dirty laundry on her ex-husband in an Instagram post on Thursday night.“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be… to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and b*******,” wrote the singer. “Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me… I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!!”“As for my mental health… my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart!!!” Spears wrote in a post which now has over 700,000 likes.“I love him, with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father,” said Jayden of the 13- year-long conservatorship Britney was placed under. On Sunday Britney also addressed the controversial conservatorship in an audio clip which was posted to YouTube, saying she turned down offers to appear on talk shows to address the conservatorship because it would be "silly" to be paid to tell her story.

