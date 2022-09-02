https://sputniknews.com/20220902/biggest-nuclear-power-plant-disasters-in-the-world-1100316729.html
Biggest Nuclear Power Plant Disasters in the World
On September 1, the delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Energodar, where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located, to... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International
infographic
nuclear disaster
fukushima disaster
us
uk
ukraine
russia's special operation in ukraine
Since the early stages of the Russian special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been under round-the-clock protection of the Russian armed forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime has already taken several attempts to disrupt the work of ZNPP - Europe's largest nuclear power plant - in order to blame Russia for the incident. Luckily, no major damage to the plant and its facilities has so far been made. However, as long as hostilities in the area continue, risks of a new nuclear catastrophe persist. Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.
infographic, инфографика, nuclear disaster, fukushima disaster, us, uk, ukraine
Biggest Nuclear Power Plant Disasters in the World
On September 1, the delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Energodar, where the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located, to inspect the facility following repeated attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces targeting areas close to the NPP.
Since the early stages of the Russian special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been under round-the-clock protection of the Russian armed forces.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime has already taken several attempts to disrupt the work of ZNPP - Europe's largest nuclear power plant - in order to blame Russia for the incident. Luckily, no major damage to the plant and its facilities has so far been made. However, as long as hostilities in the area continue, risks of a new nuclear catastrophe persist.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.