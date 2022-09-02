https://sputniknews.com/20220902/argentinas-president-asks-court-for-speedy-investigation-into-attack-on-vice-president-1100295114.html

Argentina's President Asks Court for Speedy Investigation Into Attack on Vice President

Argentina's President Asks Court for Speedy Investigation Into Attack on Vice President

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Earlier on Friday, the country's police detained an armed Brazilian man, 35, who was trying to assassinate Kirchner outside her house... 02.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-02T05:46+0000

2022-09-02T05:46+0000

2022-09-02T05:46+0000

americas

argentina

latin america

cristina fernandez de kirchner

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100294838_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7fa8e81de9b5a103f666b22a5ba7ce4b.jpg

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Friday asked the country's court to investigate the attack on Vice President Cristina Kirchner as quickly as possible.Argentina's police on Friday detained an armed man who was trying to assassinate Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner, local media reported.The Infobae newspaper reported that the police detained a man who was trying to assassinate Kirchner outside her home.The TN broadcaster published a photo of the man pointing a handgun at Kirchner while she was standing in a crowd of people greeting her. According to the broadcaster, the attacker was a 35-year-old Brazilian. His handgun was loaded but did not go off.On August 22, a federal prosecutor requested that Kirchner, the country's former president who served from 2007-2015, be jailed for 12 years and prohibited from holding public office indefinitely amid corruption allegations. People have since been gathering and protesting in front of the vice president's house to express support for Kirchner. Kirchner is accused of abusing her authority to steer public contracts to Lazaro Antonio Baez, who owns a construction company, during her presidency.

americas

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

argentina, latin america, cristina fernandez de kirchner