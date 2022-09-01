https://sputniknews.com/20220901/you-dirty-hindu-indian-american-charged-with-hate-crime-after-abusing-fellow-indian-at-taco-bell-1100264480.html

'You Dirty Hindu': Indian-American Charged With Hate Crime After Abusing Fellow Indian at Taco Bell

'You Dirty Hindu': Indian-American Charged With Hate Crime After Abusing Fellow Indian at Taco Bell

The Fremont police, who are investigating the case, said in an official release that the man had been charged with hate crime, assault, and disturbing the... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

An Indian-American Sikh from California has been charged with hate crime after spitting and hurling racist slurs at a Hindu man.The incident reportedly took place late August at a Taco Bell restaurant in Fremont when Krishnan Jayaraman Iyer was called a “dirty Hindu” and a "disgusting dog” by 37-year-old Tejinder Singh, a Sikh of Indian descent.Singh also appeared spit at Iyer twice in the video.While Iyer expressed gratitude to the Fremont police for charging Singh over spreading hate, the incident sparked a social media uproar, worldwide slamming Singh for his foul-mouthed tirade.

