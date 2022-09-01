https://sputniknews.com/20220901/you-dirty-hindu-indian-american-charged-with-hate-crime-after-abusing-fellow-indian-at-taco-bell-1100264480.html
'You Dirty Hindu': Indian-American Charged With Hate Crime After Abusing Fellow Indian at Taco Bell
The Fremont police, who are investigating the case, said in an official release that the man had been charged with hate crime, assault, and disturbing the... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
The incident reportedly took place late August at a Taco Bell restaurant in Fremont when Krishnan Jayaraman Iyer was called a "dirty Hindu" and a "disgusting dog" by 37-year-old Tejinder Singh, a Sikh of Indian descent.Singh also appeared spit at Iyer twice in the video.While Iyer expressed gratitude to the Fremont police for charging Singh over spreading hate, the incident sparked a social media uproar, worldwide slamming Singh for his foul-mouthed tirade.
13:08 GMT 01.09.2022
The Fremont police, who are investigating the case, said in an official release that the man had been charged with hate crime, assault, and disturbing the peace with offensive language.
An Indian-American Sikh from California has been charged with hate crime after spitting and hurling racist slurs at a Hindu man.
The incident reportedly took place late August at a Taco Bell restaurant in Fremont when Krishnan Jayaraman Iyer was called a “dirty Hindu” and a "disgusting dog” by 37-year-old Tejinder Singh, a Sikh of Indian descent.
In the footage circulating online, Singh was also heard hurling insults against former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and repeatedly using the F-word.
Singh also appeared spit at Iyer twice in the video.
While Iyer expressed gratitude to the Fremont police for charging Singh over spreading hate, the incident sparked a social media uproar, worldwide slamming Singh for his foul-mouthed tirade.