International
BREAKING: Russia's Special Operation Isn't 'Aggression', Merely Putting End to Kiev's War on Donbass: Putin
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/you-dirty-hindu-indian-american-charged-with-hate-crime-after-abusing-fellow-indian-at-taco-bell-1100264480.html
'You Dirty Hindu': Indian-American Charged With Hate Crime After Abusing Fellow Indian at Taco Bell
'You Dirty Hindu': Indian-American Charged With Hate Crime After Abusing Fellow Indian at Taco Bell
The Fremont police, who are investigating the case, said in an official release that the man had been charged with hate crime, assault, and disturbing the... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T13:08+0000
2022-09-01T13:22+0000
india
racist
racist slur
racist abuse
racist attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100271277_0:1:1430:805_1920x0_80_0_0_de3346126e996662cb941ad4f3e1436f.jpg
An Indian-American Sikh from California has been charged with hate crime after spitting and hurling racist slurs at a Hindu man.The incident reportedly took place late August at a Taco Bell restaurant in Fremont when Krishnan Jayaraman Iyer was called a “dirty Hindu” and a "disgusting dog” by 37-year-old Tejinder Singh, a Sikh of Indian descent.Singh also appeared spit at Iyer twice in the video.While Iyer expressed gratitude to the Fremont police for charging Singh over spreading hate, the incident sparked a social media uproar, worldwide slamming Singh for his foul-mouthed tirade.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100271277_177:0:1253:807_1920x0_80_0_0_dddc1a68760e43bb0bcb899c6d57519a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
racist, racist slur, racist abuse, racist attack
racist, racist slur, racist abuse, racist attack

'You Dirty Hindu': Indian-American Charged With Hate Crime After Abusing Fellow Indian at Taco Bell

13:08 GMT 01.09.2022 (Updated: 13:22 GMT 01.09.2022)
© Photo : Henry K. Lee/twitterSingh Tejinder charged by Alameda County DA w/hate crime, assault & disturbing the peace for religious slurs & derogatory tirade at Taco Bell
Singh Tejinder charged by Alameda County DA w/hate crime, assault & disturbing the peace for religious slurs & derogatory tirade at Taco Bell - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
© Photo : Henry K. Lee/twitter
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The Fremont police, who are investigating the case, said in an official release that the man had been charged with hate crime, assault, and disturbing the peace with offensive language.
An Indian-American Sikh from California has been charged with hate crime after spitting and hurling racist slurs at a Hindu man.
The incident reportedly took place late August at a Taco Bell restaurant in Fremont when Krishnan Jayaraman Iyer was called a “dirty Hindu” and a "disgusting dog” by 37-year-old Tejinder Singh, a Sikh of Indian descent.

In the footage circulating online, Singh was also heard hurling insults against former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and repeatedly using the F-word.

Singh also appeared spit at Iyer twice in the video.
While Iyer expressed gratitude to the Fremont police for charging Singh over spreading hate, the incident sparked a social media uproar, worldwide slamming Singh for his foul-mouthed tirade.
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S
Netizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
Netizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S
Netizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
Netizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S
Netizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
Netizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S
Netizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
Netizens react to Indian-American hurling hate abuse at a fellow Indian in the U.S
© Photo : Twitter
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала