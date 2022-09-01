International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/video-first-ever-footage-of-rms-titanics-bow-in-8k-shows-wrecks-heavy-deterioration-1100249600.html
Video: First-Ever Footage of RMS Titanic's Bow in 8K Shows Wreck's Heavy Deterioration
Video: First-Ever Footage of RMS Titanic's Bow in 8K Shows Wreck's Heavy Deterioration
The first-of-its-kind footage offers more precise details of the Titanic's famed bow, the ship's portside anchor, and striking indications of deterioration... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T03:19+0000
2022-09-01T03:17+0000
viral
video
titanic
sinking
ship
ship wreckage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100249985_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cc0fdc457ad3a96dc3e9009ab09908df.jpg
Recently released footage is revealing new information about the luxurious ship that sank 110 years ago on the fatal night of April 14, 1912, and a little less than 40 years after the RMS Titanic shipwreck was first discovered.This Monday, the underwater exploration business OceanGate Expeditions posted an 8K video from its most recent trip to the wreck, which is at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, on YouTube. The new 8K video, according to the news release, enables researchers to zoom in on specific areas of the wreck while maintaining ultra-high-definition clarity, revealing "phenomenal colors" and previously unseen ship features.One of the most spectacular things seen in this expedition, according to OceanGate Expeditions Titanic expert and seasoned diver Rory Golden, is one of the single-ended boilers that dropped to the ocean floor after the Titanic split in two.Stockton Rush, the president of the company, noted that there are minor alterations to the wreck visible in footage and pictures compared to the 2021 expedition. The 8K, 4K, and other footage from the 2022 Titanic Expedition will be examined for any alterations by the science team, Rush said.Another video, filmed by the team last year, shows a field of debris around the shipwreck, showing completely untouched utensils and shoes - which once contained the feet of the tragedy's victims. As scientists noted earlier, the position of the boots on the ocean floor in the area of the Titanic's sinking indicates the places where the bodies of the victims were laid at rest.Some scientists have previously suggested the wreckage of the Titanic will fully decompose due to the negative impact of metal-eating bacteria by the 2030s. The shipwreck is protected by UNESCO.After colliding with an iceberg on April 14, 1912, and sinking early on April 15, over 1,500 people perished on board the Titanic. The ship had left Southampton, England, and was on its maiden voyage to New York City. In 1985, the shipwreck was found for the first time at a depth of 12,415 feet (3,800 meters) and about 690 kilometres south-southeast of the coast of Newfoundland.Another Titanic expedition, scheduled to set sail in May 2023, is already in the works, according to OceanGate Expeditions, which offers those who wish to book a place in order to see the legendary ship with their own eyes.
https://sputniknews.com/20210805/new-video-shows-titanic-wreckage-rapidly-deteriorating-1083533820.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/01/1100249985_219:0:1659:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a6012f6ac90e2fe52e95de1aca7b72ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
video, titanic, sinking, ship, ship wreckage
video, titanic, sinking, ship, ship wreckage

Video: First-Ever Footage of RMS Titanic's Bow in 8K Shows Wreck's Heavy Deterioration

03:19 GMT 01.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / HOThis August 2019 photo courtesy of Atlantic Productions shows the latest image of the bow of RMS Titanic which rests 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) below the Atlantic Ocean, and 370 miles (595kms) south of Newfoundland, Canada.
This August 2019 photo courtesy of Atlantic Productions shows the latest image of the bow of RMS Titanic which rests 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) below the Atlantic Ocean, and 370 miles (595kms) south of Newfoundland, Canada. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / HO
Subscribe
International
India
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The first-of-its-kind footage offers more precise details of the Titanic's famed bow, the ship's portside anchor, and striking indications of deterioration where a piece of the railing has broken off and collapsed.
Recently released footage is revealing new information about the luxurious ship that sank 110 years ago on the fatal night of April 14, 1912, and a little less than 40 years after the RMS Titanic shipwreck was first discovered.
This Monday, the underwater exploration business OceanGate Expeditions posted an 8K video from its most recent trip to the wreck, which is at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, on YouTube.
The new 8K video, according to the news release, enables researchers to zoom in on specific areas of the wreck while maintaining ultra-high-definition clarity, revealing "phenomenal colors" and previously unseen ship features.

"Early in the video, you can see the crane used for deploying the enormous 15-ton anchor still located on the deck of the shipwreck, and the shackle that was originally attached to the main mast that has now collapsed," PH Nargeolet, a veteran Nautile submersible pilot and Titanic diver, is quoted as saying. "Later in the video, you see three round structures along the inside of the railing. These are the triple fairleads that were used to feed the docking ropes to the bollards on shore to secure the ship to the dock when the Titanic was at port."

One of the most spectacular things seen in this expedition, according to OceanGate Expeditions Titanic expert and seasoned diver Rory Golden, is one of the single-ended boilers that dropped to the ocean floor after the Titanic split in two.
"I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, 'Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd.,' on the portside anchor," Golden said. "I've been studying the wreck for decades, and have completed multiple dives, and I can't recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail."
Stockton Rush, the president of the company, noted that there are minor alterations to the wreck visible in footage and pictures compared to the 2021 expedition. The 8K, 4K, and other footage from the 2022 Titanic Expedition will be examined for any alterations by the science team, Rush said.
“Having experts aboard the Titan submersible when we dive allows them to assess the shipwreck through direct observation, guide our exploration of different features of the wreck, and continue their study using the imagery,” Rush added.
Another video, filmed by the team last year, shows a field of debris around the shipwreck, showing completely untouched utensils and shoes - which once contained the feet of the tragedy's victims.
As scientists noted earlier, the position of the boots on the ocean floor in the area of the Titanic's sinking indicates the places where the bodies of the victims were laid at rest.
Some scientists have previously suggested the wreckage of the Titanic will fully decompose due to the negative impact of metal-eating bacteria by the 2030s. The shipwreck is protected by UNESCO.
After colliding with an iceberg on April 14, 1912, and sinking early on April 15, over 1,500 people perished on board the Titanic. The ship had left Southampton, England, and was on its maiden voyage to New York City.
In 1985, the shipwreck was found for the first time at a depth of 12,415 feet (3,800 meters) and about 690 kilometres south-southeast of the coast of Newfoundland.
Another Titanic expedition, scheduled to set sail in May 2023, is already in the works, according to OceanGate Expeditions, which offers those who wish to book a place in order to see the legendary ship with their own eyes.
Undated file photo of the doomed S.S. Titanic. Salvage operators hope to raise a large chunk of the British liner, which sunk on its maiden voyage 84 years ago, when it struck an iceberg in the north Atlantic. More than 1,500 people died in the icy waters of the Atlantic when the Titanic sank. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2021
World
New Video Shows Titanic Wreckage ‘Rapidly Deteriorating’
5 August 2021, 10:40 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала