https://sputniknews.com/20220901/us-senator-on-foreign-affairs-panel-warns-recognizing-taiwan-will-not-protect-us-interests-1100248993.html

US Senator on Foreign Affairs Panel Warns Recognizing Taiwan Will Not Protect US Interests

US Senator on Foreign Affairs Panel Warns Recognizing Taiwan Will Not Protect US Interests

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Chris Murphy, who is a member of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, is warning that potentially... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-01T01:13+0000

2022-09-01T01:13+0000

2022-09-01T01:12+0000

world

taiwan

us

defense

congress

chris murphy

china

us-china relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098018921_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_666ab01cdf0d836da7b2dc43687d8048.jpg

"Many in Congress and the think-tank ecosystem argue that the US must go much further - by ending 'strategic ambiguity,' recognizing Taiwan and promising to fully defend Taiwan if China invades. A full reversal of decades of bipartisan consensus on Taiwan policy," Murphy said on Wednesday. Murphy said the United States should increase efforts to protect Taiwan without abandoning decades of policy that has helped maintain stability.Murphy said the United States' current policy to neither recognize Taiwan's independence or China's claim to Taiwan, and its position to help Taiwan defend itself without guaranteeing their security is purposely fuzzy but works to secure peace.The senator added that the United States should boost arms sales to Taiwan, help it join international bodies and sanction Chinese officials that allegedly undermine the island.The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island on August 2-3 despite vigorous objections by China. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward Markey on August 14 and the visit of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb on August 21. Each visit triggered China to conduct military maneuvers near the island.The Biden administration is reportedly planing to ask Congress to approve a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan that will include 60 anti-ship and 100 air-to-air missiles.The Chinese Embassy in Washington, responding to reports about a potential US arms sale to Taiwan, said the United States must immediately stop selling weapons to the island. US arms sales to Taiwan gravely violate the one-China principle and Beijing will continue to take resolute and strong measures to firmly defend China's sovereignty and security interests, the Chinese Embassy added.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taiwan, us, defense, congress, chris murphy, china, us-china relations