Ukraine Staged Troop-Landing Provocation Near ZNPP to Disrupt IAEA Mission's Visit, Says Russian MoD

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian troops which landed on the coast of the Kakhovka reservoir tried to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.The ministry added that "measures have been taken to destroy the enemy, including with the use of army aviation".Ukrainian troops have been shelling the meeting site of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) since Thursday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.Ukraine's provocation is aimed at disrupting the arrival of the IAEA expert group at the plant, the ministry added.

