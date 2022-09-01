https://sputniknews.com/20220901/ukrainian-troops-landed-near-energodar-in-attempt-to-capture-zaporozhye-npp---russian-mod-1100252930.html
Ukraine Staged Troop-Landing Provocation Near ZNPP to Disrupt IAEA Mission's Visit, Says Russian MoD
In recent weeks, the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been tense as the site has been shelled by Ukrainians every day. 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian troops which landed on the coast of the Kakhovka reservoir tried to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.The ministry added that "measures have been taken to destroy the enemy, including with the use of army aviation".Ukrainian troops have been shelling the meeting site of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) since Thursday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.Ukraine's provocation is aimed at disrupting the arrival of the IAEA expert group at the plant, the ministry added.
06:09 GMT 01.09.2022 (Updated: 06:22 GMT 01.09.2022)
In recent weeks, the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been tense as the site has been shelled by Ukrainians every day.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian troops which landed on the coast of the Kakhovka reservoir tried to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
"Today, at about 6.00 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops with two sabotage groups of a combined total of up to 60 people on seven boats, landed on the coast of the Kakhovka reservoir, three kilometers north-east of the Zaporozhye NPP and tried to seize the power plant," the ministry said.
The ministry added that "measures have been taken to destroy the enemy, including with the use of army aviation".
Ukrainian troops have been shelling the meeting site of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) since Thursday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.
"Since 8:00 Moscow time [05:00 GMT], the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling the meeting site of the IAEA mission in the area of the city of Vasylivka and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Four shells exploded at a distance of 400 meters [1,312 feet] from the first power unit," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine's provocation is aimed at disrupting the arrival of the IAEA expert group at the plant, the ministry added.