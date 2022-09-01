International
UK Pledges $17Mln in Relief Aid to Flood-Hit Pakistan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government will help provide Pakistanis with shelters and essential supplies worth 15 million pounds ($17 million) through charities...
A third of Pakistan has been inundated as a result of unprecedented floods that swept the country in summer. The Pakistani government and the UN estimate damage at $10 billion.

Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency says the floods have killed more than 1,000 people and affected 33 million others. More than a million homes have been damaged or destroyed, 1,800 miles of roads washed away and over 800,000 farm animals lost.
UK Pledges $17Mln in Relief Aid to Flood-Hit Pakistan

15:59 GMT 01.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government will help provide Pakistanis with shelters and essential supplies worth 15 million pounds ($17 million) through charities, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced on Thursday.

"As a major humanitarian donor, we will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this £15 million package of support," she said.

The assistance includes 5 million pounds in public donations. The money will go to UN aid agencies, UN-affiliated World Bank and other international organizations responding to the crisis on the ground.
A third of Pakistan has been inundated as a result of unprecedented floods that swept the country in summer. The Pakistani government and the UN estimate damage at $10 billion.
Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency says the floods have killed more than 1,000 people and affected 33 million others. More than a million homes have been damaged or destroyed, 1,800 miles of roads washed away and over 800,000 farm animals lost.
