UK Pledges $17Mln in Relief Aid to Flood-Hit Pakistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government will help provide Pakistanis with shelters and essential supplies worth 15 million pounds ($17 million) through charities... 01.09.2022

The assistance includes 5 million pounds in public donations. The money will go to UN aid agencies, UN-affiliated World Bank and other international organizations responding to the crisis on the ground.A third of Pakistan has been inundated as a result of unprecedented floods that swept the country in summer. The Pakistani government and the UN estimate damage at $10 billion.Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency says the floods have killed more than 1,000 people and affected 33 million others. More than a million homes have been damaged or destroyed, 1,800 miles of roads washed away and over 800,000 farm animals lost.

