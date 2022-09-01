International
Twitter Finally Launches Edit Button
Twitter Finally Launches Edit Button
Twitter Finally Launches Edit Button

Until recently, Twitter did not allow its users to edit tweets, despite netizens having demanded it for years. 01.09.2022
It's finally happening: Twitter's developers have revealed that users of the social media platform will soon be able to edit their tweets.“Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” Twitter wrote in a blog post. “Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.”Currently, the company is testing the feature internally. Twitter added that later this month, they would be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers.Users have been requesting an edit button for more than 10 years.
Until recently, Twitter did not allow its users to edit tweets, despite netizens having demanded it for years.
It's finally happening: Twitter's developers have revealed that users of the social media platform will soon be able to edit their tweets.
“Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” Twitter wrote in a blog post. “Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.”
Currently, the company is testing the feature internally. Twitter added that later this month, they would be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers.
Users have been requesting an edit button for more than 10 years.
