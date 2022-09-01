https://sputniknews.com/20220901/twitter-finally-launches-edit-button-1100273078.html

Twitter Finally Launches Edit Button

Twitter Finally Launches Edit Button

Until recently, Twitter did not allow its users to edit tweets, despite netizens having demanded it for years. 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-01T13:59+0000

2022-09-01T13:59+0000

2022-09-01T13:59+0000

viral

twitter

social media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107795/98/1077959866_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_371b6fe5a80ea8c3ce806f8280ed6d4a.jpg

It's finally happening: Twitter's developers have revealed that users of the social media platform will soon be able to edit their tweets.“Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” Twitter wrote in a blog post. “Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.”Currently, the company is testing the feature internally. Twitter added that later this month, they would be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers.Users have been requesting an edit button for more than 10 years.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

twitter, social media