https://sputniknews.com/20220901/trump-says-will-consider-full-pardons-for-january-6-defendants-if-he-runs-wins-presidency-1100287442.html

Trump Says Will Consider Full Pardons for January 6 Defendants if He Runs, Wins Presidency

Trump Says Will Consider Full Pardons for January 6 Defendants if He Runs, Wins Presidency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said during an interview that he would very favorably consider full pardons for individuals charged in... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-01T22:27+0000

2022-09-01T22:27+0000

2022-09-01T22:25+0000

americas

donald trump

presidency

pardon

charges

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098021969_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8b0bcaa54e851d91dbcf2e5bc639da2.jpg

"I will look very, very favorably about full pardons if I decide to run and if I win," Trump said on Thursday. Trump said he has met with a number of people involved in the matter and is financially supporting them.The former president criticized the US justice system as being "cold-hearted" during the prosecution and sentencing of individuals charged with offenses related to the January 6 events at the US Capitol.Trump has yet to formally announce his intention to run in the election for US president in 2024.A crowd of people entered the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results from several states Trump has claimed were fraudulent. Numerous individuals have been charged by the federal authorities with alleged crimes, including trespassing and disrupting official congressional proceedings, and Congress formed a special panel to investigate Trump’s connection to the incident.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, presidency, pardon, charges, us