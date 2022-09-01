International
BREAKING: Ukrainian Troops Landed Near Energodar in Attempt To Capture Zaporozhye NPP - Russian MoD
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/swedish-researchers-sound-the-alarm-as-worlds-first-case-of-bird-flu-in-a-porpoise-is-confirmed-1100252588.html
Swedish Researchers Sound The Alarm as World's First Case Of Bird Flu In A Porpoise Is Confirmed
Swedish Researchers Sound The Alarm as World's First Case Of Bird Flu In A Porpoise Is Confirmed
The unique case comes in the wake of a massive outbreak of bird flu that hit Scandinavia and other parts of Europe, leaving coastlines strewn with hundreds of... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T06:19+0000
2022-09-01T06:19+0000
world
environment
news
sweden
bird flu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104224/04/1042240487_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_3675a5f95f77853804ccb5d588d7d062.jpg
The Swedish National Veterinary Institute (SVA) has confirmed what appears to be the world's first case of the bird flu virus in a porpoise.The medical analysis indicated that the porpoise died as a result of the same virus that was behind this summer's extensive bird flu outbreak among wild birds and waterfowl.The young male porpoise was stranded alive in Kämpersvik in the north of Västra Götaland county, earlier this summer. Despite repeated attempts by private individuals to return it to deeper water, it seemed to be too exhausted, got entangled in seaweed, and died later the same evening. The porpoise was subsequently transported to the SVA for an autopsy.The analysis found the bird flu virus in several internal organs, which had caused brain inflammation and meningitis. The findings also confirmed that the bird flu virus was the cause of death.“As far as we know, this is the first confirmed case in the world of bird flu in a porpoise. Unlike seals, in which outbreaks caused by influenza viruses are frequently observed, there are only isolated reports of influenza viruses in cetaceans. It is likely that the porpoise somehow came into contact with infected birds,” Elina Thorsson, a wild-animal veterinarian at the SVA, said in a statement.Researchers are particularly concerned that the virus had “oversummered”. Virus outbreaks of this type usually occur during the winter months and then subside in summer.The virus in question, H5N1, has already caused an extensive bird-flu outbreak that still affectsd wild birds in Sweden and in other parts of Europe and North America. How the porpoise from Kämpersvik became infected is still unknown, but it was found at the same time as bird flu was causing record-high mortality among seabirds, especially gannets and geese, along the country's coastline which became strewn with thousands of carcasses, to the point that environmental watchdogs were calling the situation a “disaster”. Bird flu attacks the brain and the central nervous system, causing severe inflammation and loss of control.Porpoises are a group of fully aquatic marine mammals ranking among the smallest of toothed whales. They are closely related to narwhals and belugas, yet are most similar in appearance to dolphins. They are distinguished by flattened, spade-shaped teeth (as opposed to conical in dolphins) and the lack of a pronounced beak.
https://sputniknews.com/20220727/starving-danish-seagulls-turn-to-cannibalism-due-to-closure-of-mink-farms--1097839415.html
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104224/04/1042240487_0:0:1933:1450_1920x0_80_0_0_96dc4e1179d8949976c70119b92c2c9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
environment, news, sweden, bird flu
environment, news, sweden, bird flu

Swedish Researchers Sound The Alarm as World's First Case Of Bird Flu In A Porpoise Is Confirmed

06:19 GMT 01.09.2022
© AP Photo / Phil Sandlin, FilePorpoise leaps out of the water holding a fish while feeding
Porpoise leaps out of the water holding a fish while feeding - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
© AP Photo / Phil Sandlin, File
Subscribe
International
India
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The unique case comes in the wake of a massive outbreak of bird flu that hit Scandinavia and other parts of Europe, leaving coastlines strewn with hundreds of thousands of dead seabirds. Environmental watchdogs have described the situation as a “disaster” and are warning of dire consequences for both wildlife and domestic fowl.
The Swedish National Veterinary Institute (SVA) has confirmed what appears to be the world's first case of the bird flu virus in a porpoise.
The medical analysis indicated that the porpoise died as a result of the same virus that was behind this summer's extensive bird flu outbreak among wild birds and waterfowl.

The young male porpoise was stranded alive in Kämpersvik in the north of Västra Götaland county, earlier this summer. Despite repeated attempts by private individuals to return it to deeper water, it seemed to be too exhausted, got entangled in seaweed, and died later the same evening. The porpoise was subsequently transported to the SVA for an autopsy.

The analysis found the bird flu virus in several internal organs, which had caused brain inflammation and meningitis. The findings also confirmed that the bird flu virus was the cause of death.

“As far as we know, this is the first confirmed case in the world of bird flu in a porpoise. Unlike seals, in which outbreaks caused by influenza viruses are frequently observed, there are only isolated reports of influenza viruses in cetaceans. It is likely that the porpoise somehow came into contact with infected birds,” Elina Thorsson, a wild-animal veterinarian at the SVA, said in a statement.
Researchers are particularly concerned that the virus had “oversummered”. Virus outbreaks of this type usually occur during the winter months and then subside in summer.

“What we are seeing, with continued spread of infection and high morbidity and mortality among wild birds over the summer, is a completely new scenario. There are therefore many indications that the coming season will also be problematic, with an increased risk of outbreaks also in domestic birds,” SVA zoologist Karl Ståhl told national broadcaster SVT.

The virus in question, H5N1, has already caused an extensive bird-flu outbreak that still affectsd wild birds in Sweden and in other parts of Europe and North America. How the porpoise from Kämpersvik became infected is still unknown, but it was found at the same time as bird flu was causing record-high mortality among seabirds, especially gannets and geese, along the country's coastline which became strewn with thousands of carcasses, to the point that environmental watchdogs were calling the situation a “disaster”. Bird flu attacks the brain and the central nervous system, causing severe inflammation and loss of control.
Чайка переворачивает селедку в полете - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2022
Starving Danish Seagulls 'Turn to Cannibalism Due to Closure of Mink Farms'
27 July, 07:07 GMT
Porpoises are a group of fully aquatic marine mammals ranking among the smallest of toothed whales. They are closely related to narwhals and belugas, yet are most similar in appearance to dolphins. They are distinguished by flattened, spade-shaped teeth (as opposed to conical in dolphins) and the lack of a pronounced beak.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала