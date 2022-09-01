Statistical Office: Swiss Inflation Reaches New 30-Year High of 3.5%

International
"The consumer price index (CPI) increased by +0.3% in August 2022 compared with the previous month, reaching 104.8 points (December 2020 = 100). Inflation was +3.5% compared with the same month of the previous year," the report read.The Swiss inflation and CPI continue to increase in line with the global trend. In particular, by the end of June, the CPI in the country exceeded 3% for the first time since 2008.The Swiss Central Bank has raised its inflation forecast for 2022 from 2.1% to 2.8%, for 2023 — from 0.9% to 1.9%, and for 2024 — from 0.9% to 1.6%.Over the past months, many countries around the world, in particular in Europe, have been facing accelerating inflation, caused in part by Western sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. The majority of consumers consider inflation a top-priority problem, given the increasing food and energy prices and cuts into spending power.
10:46 GMT 01.09.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Daniel Schwen / BernBern
Bern - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Daniel Schwen / Bern
