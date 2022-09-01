https://sputniknews.com/20220901/portugal-health-minister-quits-after-pregnant-indian-tourist-dies-1100251396.html

Portugal Health Minister Quits After Pregnant Indian Tourist Dies

Portugal Health Minister Quits After Pregnant Indian Tourist Dies

Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido quit from her post on Tuesday over the partial closure of emergency care services, lack of doctors in hospitals, and immediately after a pregnant Indian woman died, who suffered complications as the hospital turned her away, media reported on Wednesday evening.Temido was appointed as health minister in 2018.The Indian woman died on Saturday, as many of the hospitals' obstetric services were partially closed in the country on weekends.Earlier, Health Minister Temido in summers announced that maternal wards will be closed in country during weekends. The primary reason behind the closure of wards is considered as the shortage of staff in the maternal ward. On Saturday, the 31-week pregnant Indian woman was rushed to Santa Maria Hospital, the largest hospital in the country, after she complained of shortness of breath. After the treatment, her condition stabilized but she was transferred to the Sao Francisco Xavier hospital as the neonatal department of Santa Maria hospital was full.While on the way to Sao Francisco Xavier hospital, she suffered a cardiac arrest, but the baby was delivered following an emergency cesarean delivery, according to reports.Authorities have launched an investigation into the woman's death.According to Reuters, similar incidents have been reported in recent months, in which two infants died whose mothers were shifted between hospitals.Portugal's hospitals have been running out of staff, especially in the gynecology and obstetrics departments.The Health Ministry said Temido had decided to step down as she "realized that she no longer had the conditions to remain in office."Prime Minister Antonio Costa accepted Temido's resignation."I am grateful for all the work carried out by Dr. Marta Temido, especially in the exceptional period of combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The government of Portugal continues the ongoing reforms intending to strengthen the hospital services and improve healthcare," Antonio Costa said in a tweet in Portuguese.

