Poll: Democrats and Republicans Agree US Democracy is in 'Danger of Collapse'

Both main US parties have recently accused each other of subverting democracy. Democratic President Joe Biden last week described his predecessor Donald... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-01T16:30+0000

2022-09-01T16:30+0000

2022-09-01T16:30+0000

Voters from both sides of the US partisan divide think democracy is under threat — according to a new poll.Two-thirds of respondents in the Quinnipiac University poll said US democracy was "in danger of collapse," a nine-point rise on the last time it asked the question in January.Among registered Democrat supporters, that figure was 72 percent, while seven-tenths of Republicans thought the same.The opinion was more prevalent among women, at 76 percent, compared to 58 percent of men.The two parties, which have dominated US politics for over 150 years, have long been united in support for overseas wars and hostility towards Russia, China, and other countries outside Washington's sphere of control.Their main differences are on "culture war" issues such as gun control, abortion, and, more recently, demands by transgender people for access to women-only intimate spaces and sporting events.US President Joe Biden, who last week claimed supporters of his predecessor Donald Trump were guilty of "semi-fascism," was due to make a speech later on Thursday warning of the "extremist threat to our democracy" from Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.Trump and his allies have accused the Justice Department of political motivations behind the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, ostensibly in search of classified government documents.

