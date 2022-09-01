https://sputniknews.com/20220901/police-take-away-5-boxes-and-2-safes-from-new-york-residence-allegedly-linked-to-vekselberg-1100284775.html

Police Take Away 5 Boxes and 2 Safes From New York Residence Allegedly Linked to Vekselberg

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal agents took away about five boxes marked "evidence" and two safes in a raid of a New York residence allegedly linked to... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

The police loaded boxes into cars and some of them have already departed.Earlier in the day, NBC News reported the FBI and ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are conducting searches at a high-rise on Park Avenue in Manhattan and at an estate in Southampton that are reportedly linked to Vekselberg.Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson Kate Pote told Sputnik on Thursday the agency could not comment on reports about federal agents searching the two New York properties.According to a Sputnik correspondent, police are outside a high-rise on 515 Park Avenue in Manhattan, New York, where one of the searches is reportedly taking place.The FBI did not immediately respond to Sputnik for comment on the matter.

