https://sputniknews.com/20220901/nine-people-injured-by-mortar-attack-in-mogadishu-reports-say-1100272429.html
Nine People Injured By Mortar Attack in Mogadishu, Reports Say
Nine People Injured By Mortar Attack in Mogadishu, Reports Say
In August, three explosions and gunfire between the Somalian security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group took place at the Hayat Hotel... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T13:33+0000
2022-09-01T13:33+0000
2022-09-01T13:33+0000
africa
somalia
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082531982_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0ce651490961977170e4f9e3c13906da.jpg
On Thursday, mortar shells exploded near the presidential palace in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, according to the Anadolu Agency, citing police.At least nine people were injured as a result of the shelling.He added that all the casualties were civilians. Rescue workers and police arrived at the site.According to reports, no shells landed in the president’s residence. Other media reports claim that three women were killed in a mortar attack.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.On 19 August, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group took place at the Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials. Shooting between security officers and the attackers had reportedly been going on for nearly 30 hours.Somalia ceased to be a united nation in 1991 when Siad Barre's dictatorship collapsed. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by self-governed or unrecognized state entities.
somalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/03/1082531982_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9387b1497e3a758905b86ff2b76ec853.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
somalia, attack
Nine People Injured By Mortar Attack in Mogadishu, Reports Say
In August, three explosions and gunfire between the Somalian security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group took place at the Hayat Hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu with some 40 people being killed and more than 70 injured.
On Thursday, mortar shells exploded near the presidential palace in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, according to the Anadolu Agency, citing police.
At least nine people were injured as a result of the shelling.
"We heard several explosions early on Thursday morning. When we investigated, we found out the explosions were mortar attacks," Abdi Hassan, a police officer in Mogadishu said as quoted by the Anadolu Agency.
He added that all the casualties were civilians. Rescue workers and police arrived at the site.
According to reports, no shells landed in the president’s residence. Other media reports claim that three women were killed in a mortar attack.
On 19 August, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group took place at the Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials. Shooting between security officers and the attackers had reportedly been going on for nearly 30 hours.
Somalia ceased to be a united nation in 1991 when Siad Barre's dictatorship collapsed. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by self-governed or unrecognized state entities.