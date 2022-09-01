https://sputniknews.com/20220901/nine-people-injured-by-mortar-attack-in-mogadishu-reports-say-1100272429.html

Nine People Injured By Mortar Attack in Mogadishu, Reports Say

Nine People Injured By Mortar Attack in Mogadishu, Reports Say

In August, three explosions and gunfire between the Somalian security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group took place at the Hayat Hotel... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday, mortar shells exploded near the presidential palace in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, according to the Anadolu Agency, citing police.At least nine people were injured as a result of the shelling.He added that all the casualties were civilians. Rescue workers and police arrived at the site.According to reports, no shells landed in the president’s residence. Other media reports claim that three women were killed in a mortar attack.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.On 19 August, three explosions and gunfire between the Somali security forces and members of the al-Shabaab radical Islamist group took place at the Hayat Hotel, which is a popular place among lawmakers and government officials. Shooting between security officers and the attackers had reportedly been going on for nearly 30 hours.Somalia ceased to be a united nation in 1991 when Siad Barre's dictatorship collapsed. The international community recognized the federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by self-governed or unrecognized state entities.

