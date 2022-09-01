International
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/nasa-webb-telescope-takes-first-ever-direct-image-of-exoplanet-outside-solar-system-1100280345.html
NASA: Webb Telescope Takes First Ever Direct Image of Exoplanet Outside Solar System
NASA: Webb Telescope Takes First Ever Direct Image of Exoplanet Outside Solar System
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The James Webb Space Telescope deployed a million miles from Earth has successfully taken the first ever direct image of a planet... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T16:14+0000
2022-09-01T16:14+0000
nasa
james webb space telescope (jwst)
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095685063_0:108:1280:828_1920x0_80_0_0_908271582dc95e4dea29e2bb9842a80f.jpg
The massive exoplanet is called HIP 65426 b and it is six-to-twelve times the mass of Jupiter, the release said.HIP 65426 b is about 100 times farther from its host star than Earth is from the Sun, according to the release.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095685063_16:0:1264:936_1920x0_80_0_0_13a0522aa8f4e519f2e263983142a368.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nasa, james webb space telescope (jwst), us
nasa, james webb space telescope (jwst), us

NASA: Webb Telescope Takes First Ever Direct Image of Exoplanet Outside Solar System

16:14 GMT 01.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / ESA/Hubble & NASA / Hubble Sees a Dying Star's Final Moments
Hubble Sees a Dying Star's Final Moments - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
CC BY 2.0 / ESA/Hubble & NASA /
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The James Webb Space Telescope deployed a million miles from Earth has successfully taken the first ever direct image of a planet orbiting another star light years away from the Solar System, NASA announced in a press release on Thursday.

"For the first time, astronomers have used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to take a direct image of a planet outside our solar system," the release said. "The exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable."

The massive exoplanet is called HIP 65426 b and it is six-to-twelve times the mass of Jupiter, the release said.

"Astronomers discovered the planet in 2017 using the SPHERE instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile and took images of it using short infrared wavelengths of light. Webb’s view, at longer infrared wavelengths, reveals new details that ground-based telescopes would not be able to detect," the release added.

© Photo : NASAThis image shows the exoplanet HIP 65426 b in different bands of infrared light, as seen from the James Webb Space Telescope: purple shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 3.00 micrometers, blue shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 4.44 micrometers, yellow shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 11.4 micrometers, and red shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 15.5 micrometers. These images look different because of the ways the different Webb instruments capture light. A set of masks within each instrument, called a coronagraph, blocks out the host star’s light so that the planet can be seen. The small white star in each image marks the location of the host star HIP 65426, which has been subtracted using the coronagraphs and image processing. The bar shapes in the NIRCam images are artifacts of the telescope’s optics, not objects in the scene.
This image shows the exoplanet HIP 65426 b in different bands of infrared light, as seen from the James Webb Space Telescope: purple shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 3.00 micrometers, blue shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 4.44 micrometers, yellow shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 11.4 micrometers, and red shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 15.5 micrometers. These images look different because of the ways the different Webb instruments capture light. A set of masks within each instrument, called a coronagraph, blocks out the host star’s light so that the planet can be seen. The small white star in each image marks the location of the host star HIP 65426, which has been subtracted using the coronagraphs and image processing. The bar shapes in the NIRCam images are artifacts of the telescope’s optics, not objects in the scene. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
This image shows the exoplanet HIP 65426 b in different bands of infrared light, as seen from the James Webb Space Telescope: purple shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 3.00 micrometers, blue shows the NIRCam instrument’s view at 4.44 micrometers, yellow shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 11.4 micrometers, and red shows the MIRI instrument’s view at 15.5 micrometers. These images look different because of the ways the different Webb instruments capture light. A set of masks within each instrument, called a coronagraph, blocks out the host star’s light so that the planet can be seen. The small white star in each image marks the location of the host star HIP 65426, which has been subtracted using the coronagraphs and image processing. The bar shapes in the NIRCam images are artifacts of the telescope’s optics, not objects in the scene.
© Photo : NASA
HIP 65426 b is about 100 times farther from its host star than Earth is from the Sun, according to the release.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала