From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts discuss the passing of Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, his legacy, and how the west saw his leadership quite... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
Mikhail Gorbachev passes away: What was his legacy in Russia?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, M. Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discuss the passing of Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, his legacy, and how the west saw his leadership quite differently than Russian people. Also, we follow up with protests in Iraq, clashes in Syria, and the corruption of the FBI that mainstream media isn't talking about.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentTyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran/Counselor-at-LawIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss a myriad of topics - beginning with the death and legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev. We also get an on-the-ground report of the Ukrainian offense in Kherson.In the second hour, hosts were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the mass protests that have broken out in Baghdad's Green Zone this week, led by the supporters of Shi'ite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr. Also, checking in with clashes in Libya and what's going on in Syria.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Tyler Nixon to discuss the redacted affidavit of the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and how the FBI is banned from discussing Hunter Biden's laptop and how that leads to a bigger corruption in the FBI and how no one is talking about it.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Mikhail Gorbachev Passes Away: What Was His Legacy in Russia?

Mikhail Gorbachev passes away: What was his legacy in Russia?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts discuss the passing of Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, his legacy, and how the west saw his leadership quite differently than Russian people. Also, we follow up with protests in Iraq, clashes in Syria, and the corruption of the FBI that mainstream media isn't talking about.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Tyler Nixon: Army Infantry Veteran/Counselor-at-Law
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss a myriad of topics - beginning with the death and legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev. We also get an on-the-ground report of the Ukrainian offense in Kherson.
In the second hour, hosts were joined by Elijah Magnier to discuss the mass protests that have broken out in Baghdad’s Green Zone this week, led by the supporters of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr. Also, checking in with clashes in Libya and what's going on in Syria.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke with Tyler Nixon to discuss the redacted affidavit of the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and how the FBI is banned from discussing Hunter Biden's laptop and how that leads to a bigger corruption in the FBI and how no one is talking about it.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
