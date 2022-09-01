https://sputniknews.com/20220901/mikhail-gorbachev-dies-at-91-nord-stream-shuts-down-africans-sue-uk-1100246119.html

Mikhail Gorbachev Dies at 91; Nord Stream Shuts Down; Africans Sue UK

Gazprom has shut down the Nord Stream gas pipeline for repairs and notified French energy giant Engie that they would also stop their gas flow due to lack of... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of "Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity," joins us to discuss the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. Former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died at age 91. Also, Russia condemns US provocations against China in the Taiwan Strait.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the EU energy crisis. Gazprom has shut down the Nord Stream gas pipeline for repairs and notified French energy giant Engie that they would also stop gas flow due to payment issues.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Democratic hopefuls are steering clear of president Biden's controversial student loan forgiveness program. Also, some conservatives are concerned about the backlash from overturning Roe versus Wade.Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss Asia. The Solomon Islands have suspended US naval visits. Also, North Korea is performing missile drills because a US military exercise threatens it with decapitation strikes.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen, living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Ukrainian military suffered massive losses in its failed Kherson offensive. Also, the US government has offered a statement on the biolabs found in Ukraine.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss nuclear non-proliferation and the Russia/China strategic partnership. A Ukrainian veteran has exposed how the regime in Kiev has lost the war. Also, China and the US are dangerously close to a kinetic clash.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss neoliberal economics. The Biden administration has cut off funding for COVID while dramatically increasing funding for the war in Ukraine. Also, Craig Murray argues that the crisis of capitalism is upon us.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Global South. The US is considering blocking exports from Nicaragua. Also, Africans are suing the UK over atrocities committed during the colonial era, and the Global Fragility Act is to be used against Haiti.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

