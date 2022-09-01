International
BREAKING: IMF Announces Agreement for $2.9Bn Sri Lanka Bailout
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Land Near Energodar - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Land Near Energodar - Authorities
In February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk who were coming under... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
An armed Russian serviceman is seen on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in the steppe zone on the shore of the Kakhovsky reservoir in the city of Energodar

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Land Near Energodar - Authorities

04:41 GMT 01.09.2022 (Updated: 05:24 GMT 01.09.2022)
International
India
In February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk who were coming under intensifying attacks from Kiev's troops.
As Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR advance on Ukrainian territory, Kiev's troops continue to shell the territory of Donbass republics.
The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been tense in recent weeks. The plant has been routinely shelled by Ukrainian troops as they seek to wrest control of the nuclear site from Russia. The mission of the UN nuclear watchdog headed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is expected to arrive at the power plant shortly.
The ZNPP has been under the control of the Russian armed forces since early March.
05:25 GMT 01.09.2022
IAEA Mission Head to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Reports Say
05:21 GMT 01.09.2022
Ukrainian Troops Land Near Energodar - Authorities
04:42 GMT 01.09.2022
Ukraine Forces Shell Energodar Since Early Morning, Authorities Say
At least three civilians were killed and one person was wounded in Energodar, the Zaporozhye Region, when Ukrainian troops shelled the city, the city administration told Sputnik.

One blast occurred about 100 meters from a kindergarten.
