As Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR advance on Ukrainian territory, Kiev's troops continue to shell the territory of Donbass republics.

The situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has been tense in recent weeks. The plant has been routinely shelled by Ukrainian troops as they seek to wrest control of the nuclear site from Russia. The mission of the UN nuclear watchdog headed by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi is expected to arrive at the power plant shortly.