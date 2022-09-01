https://sputniknews.com/20220901/johnson-splurges-700-million-to-go-large-on-nuclear-power-with-new-sizewell-c-plant-1100270614.html

Johnson Splurges £700 Million to 'Go Large' on Nuclear Power with New Sizewell C Plant

The new nuclear power project in Suffolk is part of the Johnson government's plans for eight new atomic energy plants – the first to be built in the UK since... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

Britain's outgoing prime minister has given the go-ahead for a new nuclear power station on the east coast of England.In what may be his last major act as PM before his successor is announced on September 5, Boris Johnson announced £700 million in funding on Thursday for the Sizewell C reactor on the existing site in the East Anglian county of Suffolk.The 3.2-gigawatt plant will be built by France's state-owned EDF — from which the UK already imports a net 14 terawatt-hours of electricity consumption every year — and China's CGN at a total projected cost of £20 billion.The two firms are also building the Hinkley Point C plant in Somerset in the south-west of England, currently running two year over schedule due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.Sizewell C is part of the government's plan to build eight new atomic energy plants by 2030 to replace the UK's 15 aging facilities."This project will create tens of thousands of jobs, it will also power six million homes — that is roughly a fifth of all the homes in the UK — so it'll help to fix the energy needs, not just of this generation but of the next," Johnson said.Johnson took the opportunity to blame the opposition Labour Party for the failure to build a single nuclear power station since 1995 — while the country now suffers a crippling energy crisis that has fueled general inflation of 10 percent and rising.Sizewell is also the site of the last nuclear power station commissioned in the UK in 1995, Sizewell B.Germany and Belgium both announced they were giving up nuclear energy in recent years. But in August, Berlin reversed the decision to close its last three plants — in response to the severe energy shortage caused by Western sanctions on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.Europe's largest nuclear power plant, at Energodar in the Ukrainian Zaporozhye region, is now under Russian control. The fifth of its six reactors was shut down on Thursday as a safety precaution. That was after Ukrainian forces shelled the site and launched an ill-fated commando raid across the Dnieper River in a bid to seize the area ahead of a visit by UN nuclear inspectors.

