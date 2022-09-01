International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/imf-approves-13bln-bailout-for-debt-ridden-zambia-1100259794.html
IMF Approves $1.3Bln Bailout for Debt-Ridden Zambia
IMF Approves $1.3Bln Bailout for Debt-Ridden Zambia
Zambia became the first African nation in the pandemic era to declare a default, and by the end of 2021 its external debt had skyrocketed, reaching $17.3... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T10:29+0000
2022-09-01T10:29+0000
africa
zambia
imf
international monetary fund
bailout
africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a52b2252236220ed82364d4ace1f254a.jpg
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a major bailout for Zambia on Wednesday. It grants $1.3 billion for a 38-month period in a bid to revive the economy of the nation following the blow from the COVID pandemic. The fund noted that the approval will also unlock an immediate disbursement of about $185 million.IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva posted a tweet congratulating the country's President Hakainde Hichilema, saying "we are proud to support Zambia's homegrown reforms and actions to help build a better future for all Zambians."The approval of the program comes as creditors, led by Paris and Beijing, in July agreed on restructuring Zambia's debt. The IMF noted that by the end of the year, a debt restructuring process would be launched, as the official creditor committee expects to agree on ways to provide debt relief for the African nation.According to the president, who came to power last year, the situation was created by his predecessor Edgar Lungu, who was in charge of Zambia in 2015-2021.
africa
zambia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0f/1099623349_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d832cdaa7e5e9f69b6462ac205803163.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, zambia, imf, international monetary fund, bailout
africa, zambia, imf, international monetary fund, bailout

IMF Approves $1.3Bln Bailout for Debt-Ridden Zambia

10:29 GMT 01.09.2022
© Sputnik / Nina ZotinaDollar banknotes
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
© Sputnik / Nina Zotina
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Zambia became the first African nation in the pandemic era to declare a default, and by the end of 2021 its external debt had skyrocketed, reaching $17.3 billion.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a major bailout for Zambia on Wednesday. It grants $1.3 billion for a 38-month period in a bid to revive the economy of the nation following the blow from the COVID pandemic. The fund noted that the approval will also unlock an immediate disbursement of about $185 million.
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva posted a tweet congratulating the country's President Hakainde Hichilema, saying "we are proud to support Zambia's homegrown reforms and actions to help build a better future for all Zambians."
© AP Photo / Tsvangirayi MukwazhiZambian president elect Hakainde Hichilema addresses a press conference at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after defeating President Edgar Lungu with more than 50% of the vote.
Zambian president elect Hakainde Hichilema addresses a press conference at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after defeating President Edgar Lungu with more than 50% of the vote. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
Zambian president elect Hakainde Hichilema addresses a press conference at his residence in Lusaka, Zambia, Monday Aug, 16, 2021. Hichilema has won the southern African country's presidency after defeating President Edgar Lungu with more than 50% of the vote.
© AP Photo / Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

"Today's announcement will culminate in jobs for our people, a more affordable cost of living and enhanced development prospects for every province in our country. The international community has recognised the progress we have made and our commitment to reviving our economy and becoming a responsible member of the family of nations," Hichilema responded, addressing the decision.

The approval of the program comes as creditors, led by Paris and Beijing, in July agreed on restructuring Zambia's debt. The IMF noted that by the end of the year, a debt restructuring process would be launched, as the official creditor committee expects to agree on ways to provide debt relief for the African nation.
According to the president, who came to power last year, the situation was created by his predecessor Edgar Lungu, who was in charge of Zambia in 2015-2021.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала