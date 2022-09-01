https://sputniknews.com/20220901/imf-announces-agreement-for-29bn-sri-lanka-bailout-1100251792.html

IMF Announces Agreement for $2.9Bn Sri Lanka Bailout

IMF Announces Agreement for $2.9Bn Sri Lanka Bailout

Sri Lanka earlier announced a slew of reforms, including raising taxes, as measures that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers essential to secure a... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-01T05:07+0000

2022-09-01T05:07+0000

2022-09-01T05:25+0000

world

imf

sri lanka

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097604459_0:1:3073:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_2fbe12ab00cebd13261378b421b50d1f.jpg

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced a preliminary agreement for a $2.9Bn Sri Lanka bailout.The island nation of 22 million has been struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and seeking an emergency loan from the IMF.Sri Lanka's government announced it was implementing reforms, including raising taxes, to bring the economy back on a sustainable public debt path. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country due to a popular uprising in July, had said earlier that negotiations with the IMF had successfully reached their final stage.As he presented an interim budget in the parliament, he said the government had decided to hike taxes despite inflation reaching 60 percent in July.Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also heads the finance department, held several rounds of talks with the IMF team.

https://sputniknews.com/20220829/sri-lanka-to-sell-stake-of-national-carrier-to-foreign-investors-amid-talks-on-imf-bailout-1100119006.html

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

imf, sri lanka