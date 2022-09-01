https://sputniknews.com/20220901/imf-announces-agreement-for-29bn-sri-lanka-bailout-1100251792.html
IMF Announces Agreement for $2.9Bn Sri Lanka Bailout
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced a preliminary agreement for a $2.9Bn Sri Lanka bailout.The island nation of 22 million has been struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and seeking an emergency loan from the IMF.Sri Lanka's government announced it was implementing reforms, including raising taxes, to bring the economy back on a sustainable public debt path. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country due to a popular uprising in July, had said earlier that negotiations with the IMF had successfully reached their final stage.As he presented an interim budget in the parliament, he said the government had decided to hike taxes despite inflation reaching 60 percent in July.Ranil Wickremesinghe, who also heads the finance department, held several rounds of talks with the IMF team.
05:07 GMT 01.09.2022
Sri Lanka earlier announced a slew of reforms, including raising taxes, as measures that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) considers essential to secure a bailout package.
