International
https://sputniknews.com/20220901/frances-un-envoy-says-ukraine-unlikely-to-return-donbass-and-crimea-1100280036.html
France's UN Envoy Says Ukraine Unlikely to Return Donbass and Crimea
France's UN Envoy Says Ukraine Unlikely to Return Donbass and Crimea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Riviere on Thursday expressed his skepticism that Ukraine would be able to regain the... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T16:05+0000
2022-09-01T16:05+0000
ukraine
france
donbass
crimea
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19403/18/194031840_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_b2712ed462d0fd9662ce20a67a5b25bd.jpg
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that a new counteroffensive attempt from Ukrainian forces was unsuccessful, with Ukrainian troops losing 1,700 people in two days during their efforts to advance on the Nikolaev-Krivoi Rog and other directions.Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after a referendum determined that over 96 percent of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification. In spite of the vote, Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied.Moscow has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea made the decision to reunify with Russia through a democratic process in line with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial affiliation is "historically closed."
donbass
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19403/18/194031840_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fddafac11fc1162eea95c047aba0597.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, france, donbass, crimea, russia
ukraine, france, donbass, crimea, russia

France's UN Envoy Says Ukraine Unlikely to Return Donbass and Crimea

16:05 GMT 01.09.2022
© Sputnik / Andrei Stenin / Go to the photo bankDonbass militia in Eastern Ukraine
Donbass militia in Eastern Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2022
© Sputnik / Andrei Stenin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Riviere on Thursday expressed his skepticism that Ukraine would be able to regain the territory of Donbass and take control of Crimea.

"I am a little skeptical that Ukraine will be able to regain its lost territories. I would be surprised that Ukraine will be able to kick the Russians out of Donbass or to kick them out of Crimea," de Riviere said in an interview with Turkey's Anadolu news agency, adding that he is not expecting ceasefire any time soon.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that a new counteroffensive attempt from Ukrainian forces was unsuccessful, with Ukrainian troops losing 1,700 people in two days during their efforts to advance on the Nikolaev-Krivoi Rog and other directions.
Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after a referendum determined that over 96 percent of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification. In spite of the vote, Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea made the decision to reunify with Russia through a democratic process in line with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial affiliation is "historically closed."
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала