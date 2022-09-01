https://sputniknews.com/20220901/frances-un-envoy-says-ukraine-unlikely-to-return-donbass-and-crimea-1100280036.html

France's UN Envoy Says Ukraine Unlikely to Return Donbass and Crimea

France's UN Envoy Says Ukraine Unlikely to Return Donbass and Crimea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Riviere on Thursday expressed his skepticism that Ukraine would be able to regain the... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-01T16:05+0000

2022-09-01T16:05+0000

2022-09-01T16:05+0000

ukraine

france

donbass

crimea

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19403/18/194031840_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_b2712ed462d0fd9662ce20a67a5b25bd.jpg

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that a new counteroffensive attempt from Ukrainian forces was unsuccessful, with Ukrainian troops losing 1,700 people in two days during their efforts to advance on the Nikolaev-Krivoi Rog and other directions.Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after a referendum determined that over 96 percent of the peninsula's voters were in favor of reunification. In spite of the vote, Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied.Moscow has repeatedly stated that the residents of Crimea made the decision to reunify with Russia through a democratic process in line with international law and the UN Charter. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial affiliation is "historically closed."

donbass

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, france, donbass, crimea, russia