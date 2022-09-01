https://sputniknews.com/20220901/clock-is-ticking-dicaprio-lets-his-gfs-go-when-they-get-too-old-or-too-close-source-suggests-1100270000.html

Clock is Ticking: DiCaprio Lets His GFs Go When They Get 'Too Old' or 'Too Close,’ Source Suggests

The age of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends has become joke in Hollywood, since he has proven to have a type on multiple occasions - with under 25 appearing to... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have broken up, People Magazine reported on Tuesday. The report was published just two months after Morrone celebrated her 25th birthday, becoming yet another girl who has parted ways with the actor at this age. According to a source, cited by the New York Post's Page Six, there is a reason for the pattern.Back in 2011, Leo dated 23-year old actress Blake Lively - who later became the wife of another superstar, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. In 2013-2017, he was in a relationship with models Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal - and all of them were under 25 as well.Following DiCaprio's breakup with Morrone, Twitterians indulged in yet another round of jokes about his never-changing preferences.

