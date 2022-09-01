https://sputniknews.com/20220901/clock-is-ticking-dicaprio-lets-his-gfs-go-when-they-get-too-old-or-too-close-source-suggests-1100270000.html
Clock is Ticking: DiCaprio Lets His GFs Go When They Get 'Too Old' or 'Too Close,’ Source Suggests
Clock is Ticking: DiCaprio Lets His GFs Go When They Get 'Too Old' or 'Too Close,’ Source Suggests
The age of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends has become joke in Hollywood, since he has proven to have a type on multiple occasions - with under 25 appearing to... 01.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-01T15:00+0000
2022-09-01T15:00+0000
2022-09-01T15:00+0000
leonardo di caprio
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103554/76/1035547669_0:0:3467:1950_1920x0_80_0_0_3191b8d27651cb47bd203f206748814c.jpg
Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have broken up, People Magazine reported on Tuesday. The report was published just two months after Morrone celebrated her 25th birthday, becoming yet another girl who has parted ways with the actor at this age. According to a source, cited by the New York Post's Page Six, there is a reason for the pattern.Back in 2011, Leo dated 23-year old actress Blake Lively - who later became the wife of another superstar, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. In 2013-2017, he was in a relationship with models Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal - and all of them were under 25 as well.Following DiCaprio's breakup with Morrone, Twitterians indulged in yet another round of jokes about his never-changing preferences.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103554/76/1035547669_251:0:3332:2311_1920x0_80_0_0_9dd9ad9a4531447c76a8a9dbd93a36cd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
leonardo di caprio
Clock is Ticking: DiCaprio Lets His GFs Go When They Get 'Too Old' or 'Too Close,’ Source Suggests
The age of Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends has become joke in Hollywood, since he has proven to have a type on multiple occasions - with under 25 appearing to be a crucial condition, according to reports.
Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have broken up, People Magazine reported on Tuesday. The report was published just two months after Morrone celebrated her 25th birthday, becoming yet another girl who has parted ways with the actor at this age. According to a source, cited by the New York Post's Page Six, there is a reason for the pattern.
“By the time girls reach 25, they’re looking for more — they’re looking to get married and settle down. That is not what Leo wants. He does not want a family and does not want to be around women who may press him for that,” the source, told The Post. “The minute a girl meets him, the clock is ticking. If she gets too old, in a couple of years, she is gone. If she gets too close, in a couple of years, she is gone.
Back in 2011, Leo dated 23-year old actress Blake Lively - who later became the wife of another superstar, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. In 2013-2017, he was in a relationship with models Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal - and all of them were under 25 as well.
Following DiCaprio's breakup with Morrone, Twitterians indulged in yet another round of jokes about his never-changing preferences.