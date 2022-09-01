International
Central African Opposition Appeals to Court to Prevent Constitutional Amendments, Reports Say
Central African Opposition Appeals to Court to Prevent Constitutional Amendments, Reports Say
The opposition coalition in the Central African Republic has appealed to the Constitutional Court seeking to cancel a decree from President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who has ordered the creation of a special committee to change the constitution, according to RFI.The appeal noted that the president has no right to initiate a referendum on the matter, stressing that he can't change the limits on the number of terms for the president and MPs. However, it remains unclear if the committee will propose such changes to the law.Touadera, who first became president in 2016 amid a raging civil war in the country, won reelection in 2020. However, the current constitution forbids him from a third presidential term.
central african republic, constitution
central african republic, constitution

Central African Opposition Appeals to Court to Prevent Constitutional Amendments, Reports Say

17:07 GMT 01.09.2022
In August, supporters of the president held several demonstrations backing constitutional changes, while the opposition protested against them.
The opposition coalition in the Central African Republic has appealed to the Constitutional Court seeking to cancel a decree from President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who has ordered the creation of a special committee to change the constitution, according to RFI.
The appeal noted that the president has no right to initiate a referendum on the matter, stressing that he can't change the limits on the number of terms for the president and MPs. However, it remains unclear if the committee will propose such changes to the law.
Touadera, who first became president in 2016 amid a raging civil war in the country, won reelection in 2020. However, the current constitution forbids him from a third presidential term.
