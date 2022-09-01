https://sputniknews.com/20220901/biden-proposes-100000-more-cops-despite-movement-demands-on-police-1100244926.html

Biden Proposes 100,000 More Cops Despite Movement Demands on Police

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jess Manrrriquez, Queer and Trans Justice Project Director of the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity of Mississippi and Bezal Jupiter, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Mississippi to discuss ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi and the track record of the state government in stopping Jackson from preventing this situation, how white flight has contributed to the austerity that contributed to this crisis and the impact on Black and immigrant communities, how the response to this crisis has left immigrant and non-English speaking communities without assistance, and how this and other water crises in the US demonstrate who the capitalist system works for.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Waqas Ahmed to discuss devastating floods in Pakistan that have left over one thousand people dead and how bad governance exacerbated the effects of climate change, how these floods have affected the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan following the charging of former Prime Minister Imran Khan with terrorism charges, the disproportionate impact these floods have had on poor Pakistanis and how it exposes the class distinctions in the country and the broader issue of climate change, and how imperial powers endure that the question of climate reparations and climate change remains unanswered and ignored.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and transgender activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss growing attacks on the transgender community at multiple levels and what the true motivation is behind these attacks, the insidious focus of these attacks on the false premise of protecting children and how the real purpose of that focus is to prevent LGBTQ people from coming out, the growing pervasiveness of anti-trans rhetoric into mainstream right-wing media and politics, and the resistance demonstrated by poor and working people to these attacks and the inaction of the Democratic Party.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, organizer and co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin Podcast to discuss Joe Biden’s recently announced “public safety” plan which would put 100,000 more police officers on the streets despite his lip service paid to the popular uprisings against racist police terror in 2020, a recent report which states that nearly four million people are at risk of eviction in the next two months and the refusal of politicians to do anything about the affordable housing crisis, and the drop in life expectancy driven by the government’s refusal to act on the COVID-19 pandemic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

