Biden Administration to Discontinue Humanitarian Quick Entry Into US for Afghans, Reports Say
Biden Administration to Discontinue Humanitarian Quick Entry Into US for Afghans, Reports Say
01.09.2022
Parole, which offers a quick option rather than the year-long processes for obtaining visas or refugee status, would be limited to a very small number of exceptional cases, the report said.Instead, the Biden administration will focus on resettling Afghan evacuees who qualify for permanent legal status, the report said.Since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, it has resettled about 86,000 Afghans under the so-called "Operation Allies Welcome." Some 90% of them came in through the parole process.The upcoming "Operation Enduring Welcome" will only resettle Afghans who are immediate family members of US citizens, permanent residents and evacuees resettled over the past year, the report said.In addition, Afghans who qualify for a special immigrant visa because of their service during the US war in Afghanistan or who are considered the most vulnerable applicants in the refugee programs will also be resettled, the report also said.The purpose of discontinuing parole was to ensure that all Afghans coming to the United States would have a direct pathway to permanent residency, which is not offered through parole, the report added.Parole usually offers the legal right to live and work in the United States for two years only, according to the report.
16:23 GMT 01.09.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration will no longer offer entry into the United States to Afghans who are considered to be at risk under humanitarian "parole" starting October 1, CBS News reported, citing a senior administration official.
Parole, which offers a quick option rather than the year-long processes for obtaining visas or refugee status, would be limited to a very small number of exceptional cases, the report said.
Instead, the Biden administration will focus on resettling Afghan evacuees who qualify for permanent legal status, the report said.
Since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, it has resettled about 86,000 Afghans under the so-called "Operation Allies Welcome." Some 90% of them came in through the parole process.
The upcoming "Operation Enduring Welcome" will only resettle Afghans who are immediate family members of US citizens, permanent residents and evacuees resettled over the past year, the report said.
In addition, Afghans who qualify for a special immigrant visa because of their service during the US war in Afghanistan or who are considered the most vulnerable applicants in the refugee programs will also be resettled, the report also said.
The purpose of discontinuing parole was to ensure that all Afghans coming to the United States would have a direct pathway to permanent residency, which is not offered through parole, the report added.
Parole usually offers the legal right to live and work in the United States for two years only, according to the report.
