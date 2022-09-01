https://sputniknews.com/20220901/at-least-48-killed-by-cholera-in-democratic-republic-of-congo-reports-say-1100261921.html

At Least 48 Killed by Cholera in Democratic Republic of Congo, Reports Say

The city of Lusambo has become the most afflicted area in the country, reporting 308 cases and 24 deaths so far. 01.09.2022, Sputnik International

An outbreak of cholera has claimed the lives of 48 people in Sankuru province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), news website Actualites CD reported on Wednesday, citing health officials. According to the news outlet, over 400 cases of cholera were detected during August 15-21 alone. Addressing the outbreak, Dr. Aimé Alengo the head of the Sankuru provincial health division, says authorities are working with the UN Children’s Fund to inform people about how to avoid the disease. They encourage people to "wash their hands," "avoid open defecation," and use water purification.Cholera hit the country just a month after the DRC announced the end of an Ebola outbreak that had been jeopardizing the health situation in the country since April. At the same time, the nation is battling a monkeypox outbreak: according to the WHO, just in the first five month of this year, the country reported over 1,200 cases of the infection and 58 deaths.

