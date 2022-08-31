International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/what-countries-does-russia-have-best-relations-with-according-to-its-citizens-1100235414.html
What Countries Does Russia Have Best Relations With, According to Its Citizens?
What Countries Does Russia Have Best Relations With, According to Its Citizens?
Russia's relations with other countries have undergone significant transformation over the course of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. While some... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T15:50+0000
2022-08-31T16:27+0000
infographic
russia
countries
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100235913_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7dadbbc9a36897b49b57cd263b618e47.png
The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) has conducted a poll to find out which countries Russia currently has friendly or unfriendly relations with.Check out Sputnik's infographic to see whom the Russian people consider a friend and whom they consider a foe.
1
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100235913_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_87d44520a4f0cea0fd7a574d5bc7ca17.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infographic, russia, countries, инфографика
infographic, russia, countries, инфографика

What Countries Does Russia Have Best Relations With, According to Its Citizens?

15:50 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 31.08.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Russia's relations with other countries have undergone significant transformation over the course of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. While some countries have almost completely halted all kinds of cooperation with Russia, others have maintained neutrality on the matter.
The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) has conducted a poll to find out which countries Russia currently has friendly or unfriendly relations with.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to see whom the Russian people consider a friend and whom they consider a foe.
Russia's relations with other countries - Sputnik International
Russia's relations with other countries - Sputnik International
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала