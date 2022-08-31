https://sputniknews.com/20220831/what-countries-does-russia-have-best-relations-with-according-to-its-citizens-1100235414.html

What Countries Does Russia Have Best Relations With, According to Its Citizens?

What Countries Does Russia Have Best Relations With, According to Its Citizens?

Russia's relations with other countries have undergone significant transformation over the course of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. While some... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T15:50+0000

2022-08-31T15:50+0000

2022-08-31T16:27+0000

infographic

russia

countries

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100235913_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7dadbbc9a36897b49b57cd263b618e47.png

The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) has conducted a poll to find out which countries Russia currently has friendly or unfriendly relations with.Check out Sputnik's infographic to see whom the Russian people consider a friend and whom they consider a foe.

1

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

infographic, russia, countries, инфографика