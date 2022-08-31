https://sputniknews.com/20220831/what-countries-does-russia-have-best-relations-with-according-to-its-citizens-1100235414.html
What Countries Does Russia Have Best Relations With, According to Its Citizens?
What Countries Does Russia Have Best Relations With, According to Its Citizens?



15:50 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 31.08.2022)
Russia's relations with other countries have undergone significant transformation over the course of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. While some countries have almost completely halted all kinds of cooperation with Russia, others have maintained neutrality on the matter.
The Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) has conducted a poll to find out which countries Russia currently has friendly or unfriendly relations with.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to see whom the Russian people consider a friend and whom they consider a foe.