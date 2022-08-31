International
Indian Flag - Sputnik International, 1920
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/watch-11-day-celebrations-of-lord-ganesha-kick-off-with-great-pomp--gusto-in-india-1100206803.html
WATCH: 11-Day Celebrations of Lord Ganesha Kick Off With Great Pomp & Gusto in India
WATCH: 11-Day Celebrations of Lord Ganesha Kick Off With Great Pomp & Gusto in India
From installing idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha, to showering flowers, offering prayers and modak (a traditional sweet), chanting verses... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T14:25+0000
2022-08-31T14:25+0000
india
god
festival
hinduism
hindus
festival
idol
worship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100229276_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6170652cf9aaa41654499c0f9cf393ac.jpg
Scores of people in different parts of India have immersed themselves in the festive mood, joining the 11-day-long religious celebrations that began on Wednesday to mark "Ganesh Chaturthi," or the birthday of Lord Ganesha, who symbolizes wisdom and prosperity.The pot-bellied god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is worshiped by Hindus worldwide, especially in India's Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa states.Tens of thousands of devotees in India flocked to the temples, decked up for the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, to offer prayers and sweets, and seek the god's blessings.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100229276_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6dedc83a1324b7a87570e9115f518646.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
god, festival, hinduism, hindus, festival, idol, worship
god, festival, hinduism, hindus, festival, idol, worship

WATCH: 11-Day Celebrations of Lord Ganesha Kick Off With Great Pomp & Gusto in India

14:25 GMT 31.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ajit SolankiDevotees carry idols of elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha to take home for worship on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
Devotees carry idols of elephant-headed Hindu God Ganesha to take home for worship on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
Subscribe
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
From installing idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha, to showering flowers, offering prayers and modak (a traditional sweet), chanting verses and hymns, and dancing to the reverberating beats of dhol-tasha (Indian instruments), the 11-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated with much fanfare annually.
Scores of people in different parts of India have immersed themselves in the festive mood, joining the 11-day-long religious celebrations that began on Wednesday to mark "Ganesh Chaturthi," or the birthday of Lord Ganesha, who symbolizes wisdom and prosperity.
The pot-bellied god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is worshiped by Hindus worldwide, especially in India's Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa states.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to ardent devotees in Hindi, "Because intelligence is the destruction of ignorance for the seeker of liberation, because wealth is satisfying to the devotee. From whom obstacles are destroyed and from whom work is accomplished, we always bow and worship that Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

© Photo : TwitterIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to netizens on Twitter
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to netizens on Twitter - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi to netizens on Twitter
© Photo : Twitter
Tens of thousands of devotees in India flocked to the temples, decked up for the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, to offer prayers and sweets, and seek the god's blessings.
© Photo : TwitterSpiritual guru Sadhguru shared a picture showing a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
Spiritual guru Sadhguru shared a picture showing a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
Spiritual guru Sadhguru shared a picture showing a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
© Photo : Twitter
© Photo : TwitterInternationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture of Lord Ganesh using 3,425 sand ladoos (round sweet) at the Puri beach in India's Odisha state
Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture of Lord Ganesh using 3,425 sand ladoos (round sweet) at the Puri beach in India's Odisha state - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sculpture of Lord Ganesh using 3,425 sand ladoos (round sweet) at the Puri beach in India's Odisha state
© Photo : Twitter
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала