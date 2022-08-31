https://sputniknews.com/20220831/watch-11-day-celebrations-of-lord-ganesha-kick-off-with-great-pomp--gusto-in-india-1100206803.html
WATCH: 11-Day Celebrations of Lord Ganesha Kick Off With Great Pomp & Gusto in India
WATCH: 11-Day Celebrations of Lord Ganesha Kick Off With Great Pomp & Gusto in India
From installing idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha, to showering flowers, offering prayers and modak (a traditional sweet), chanting verses... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T14:25+0000
2022-08-31T14:25+0000
2022-08-31T14:25+0000
india
god
festival
hinduism
hindus
festival
idol
worship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100229276_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6170652cf9aaa41654499c0f9cf393ac.jpg
Scores of people in different parts of India have immersed themselves in the festive mood, joining the 11-day-long religious celebrations that began on Wednesday to mark "Ganesh Chaturthi," or the birthday of Lord Ganesha, who symbolizes wisdom and prosperity.The pot-bellied god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is worshiped by Hindus worldwide, especially in India's Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa states.Tens of thousands of devotees in India flocked to the temples, decked up for the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, to offer prayers and sweets, and seek the god's blessings.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100229276_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6dedc83a1324b7a87570e9115f518646.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
god, festival, hinduism, hindus, festival, idol, worship
god, festival, hinduism, hindus, festival, idol, worship
WATCH: 11-Day Celebrations of Lord Ganesha Kick Off With Great Pomp & Gusto in India
From installing idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha, to showering flowers, offering prayers and modak (a traditional sweet), chanting verses and hymns, and dancing to the reverberating beats of dhol-tasha (Indian instruments), the 11-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated with much fanfare annually.
Scores of people in different parts of India have immersed themselves in the festive mood, joining the 11-day-long religious celebrations that began on Wednesday to mark "Ganesh Chaturthi," or the birthday of Lord Ganesha, who symbolizes wisdom and prosperity.
The pot-bellied god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is worshiped by Hindus worldwide, especially in India's Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa states.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to ardent devotees in Hindi, "Because intelligence is the destruction of ignorance for the seeker of liberation, because wealth is satisfying to the devotee. From whom obstacles are destroyed and from whom work is accomplished, we always bow and worship that Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"
Tens of thousands of devotees in India flocked to the temples, decked up for the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, to offer prayers and sweets, and seek the god's blessings.