https://sputniknews.com/20220831/watch-11-day-celebrations-of-lord-ganesha-kick-off-with-great-pomp--gusto-in-india-1100206803.html

WATCH: 11-Day Celebrations of Lord Ganesha Kick Off With Great Pomp & Gusto in India

WATCH: 11-Day Celebrations of Lord Ganesha Kick Off With Great Pomp & Gusto in India

From installing idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha, to showering flowers, offering prayers and modak (a traditional sweet), chanting verses... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T14:25+0000

2022-08-31T14:25+0000

2022-08-31T14:25+0000

india

god

festival

hinduism

hindus

festival

idol

worship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100229276_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6170652cf9aaa41654499c0f9cf393ac.jpg

Scores of people in different parts of India have immersed themselves in the festive mood, joining the 11-day-long religious celebrations that began on Wednesday to mark "Ganesh Chaturthi," or the birthday of Lord Ganesha, who symbolizes wisdom and prosperity.The pot-bellied god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles, Lord Ganesha is worshiped by Hindus worldwide, especially in India's Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa states.Tens of thousands of devotees in India flocked to the temples, decked up for the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, to offer prayers and sweets, and seek the god's blessings.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

god, festival, hinduism, hindus, festival, idol, worship