‘Warm Banks’ May Appear in UK Amid Cost of Living Crisis

‘Warm Banks’ May Appear in UK Amid Cost of Living Crisis

31.08.2022

UK Councils are looking at organizing public “warm banks” for those residents who will not be able to pay their electricity bills in the coming winter, according to The Daily Telegraph.The idea of public heating places was supported by the municipalities of Birmingham, Bristol, Dundee, Glasgow and Aberdeen. According to the initiative, public centers and libraries can become places of heating.This comes after local authorities expressed concerns about rising energy prices.It is expected that in October, the average bill of a British household will reach £3,500.Earlier, Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, announced an 80 percent increase in the energy price cap to an average of £3,549 ($4,194) per year starting on 1 October because of rising global energy prices. Since its last revision in April, the energy price cap has stood at £1,971 ($2,315). In October 2021, the price cap was £1,277 ($1,500). Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned that energy prices are likely to continue to rise, and called on the country's future prime minister to tackle the problem.After Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and Brussels imposed several sanction packages against Moscow, the energy situation in Europe deteriorated considerably.The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is the main gas supply route to Europe, had been operating at 40 percent of its capacity since mid-June. Russian energy giant Gazprom attributed its underperformance to delays in the return of the Siemens turbine from Canada, where it was sent for repairs, because of western sanctions.

