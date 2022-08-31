https://sputniknews.com/20220831/vandals-set-pastors-car-ablaze-in-indias-punjab-after-religious-conversion-claims-1100209826.html

Vandals Set Pastor's Car Ablaze in India's Punjab After Religious Conversion Claims

An act of vandalism reportedly took place after a Sikh leader alleged in a video address that Christian missionaries were forcibly converting Sikhs and Hindus... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

Four unidentified people vandalized a church in the Tarn Taran district of India's Punjab state in the early hours of Wednesday.According to the Hindustan Times, the armed men took the security guard hostage before they destroyed statues of the Mother Mary and Jesus Christ and set fire to a car parked outside the church.Singh also alleged that as Punjab shares an international border with Pakistan, many funds are supplied through the border for Christian missionary campaigns.For months, many Sikhs have been alleging that the Christian missionary is proselytizing, especially along the border areas. However, church members have categorically denied the accusations of forced conversions.

