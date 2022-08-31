https://sputniknews.com/20220831/un-nuclear-inspectors-arrive-in-kiev-us-sends-arms-to-taiwan-biden-impeachment-pending-1100198923.html

UN Nuclear Inspectors Arrive in Kiev; US Sends Arms to Taiwan; Biden Impeachment Pending

IAEA Inspectors from the United Nations have arrived in Kiev and are preparing to travel to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster joins us to discuss the FBI. A controversial FBI agent resigned after being implicated in acting to suppress the Hunter Biden story.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. IAEA Inspectors from the United Nations have arrived in Kiev and are preparing to travel to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Also, the Belgian Energy Minister has said that the EU may face a decade of terrible winters due to the lack of Russian energy.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss censorship. Western journalists who challenge the NATO narrative face the wrath of US and Ukrainian intelligence machines. Recent actions imply a move afoot to label journalists as "information terrorists," opening the door for legal repression.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss President Biden's foreign policy. The Biden administration is preparing to pump more weapons into Taiwan as Beijing warns against the provocative move. Also, Ukraine appears to be stating its offensive in the Kherson region.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A US judge has ruled that the billions in seized Afghan funds belong to the people of Afghanistan. Also, House conservatives plan to impeach President Biden.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author, joins us to discuss NATO foreign policy. Liz Truss appears to be planning a Washington-centered neocon foreign policy. Also, the transfer of weapons to Ukraine is lowering reserve stockpiles of the US military.Miko Peled, author, and activist, joins us to discuss Israel and Palestine. Media bias enables Israel's war on Palestine. Also, the remains of thriving Palestinian towns remain hidden in Israeli resorts.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer joins us to discuss the Global South. Brazilian presidential candidate Lula De Silva promises to show respect to Venezuela if he wins. Also, China is defying US sanctions and buying Venezuela's crude oil.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

