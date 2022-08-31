https://sputniknews.com/20220831/uks-health-regulator-green-lights-faecal-transplant-1100213260.html

UK's Health Regulator Green-Lights Faecal Transplant

A faecal microbiota transplant (FMT) is a procedure in which a patient with an intestinal disease is injected with a healthy person's microbiota by a doctor... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), the UK's health regulator, has recommended a faecal microbiota transplant (FMT) to be offered to people who have been treated for two or more Clostridium difficile (C. diff) infections without success. Clostridium difficile is a bacterium that causes inflammation of the colon.According to the institute, treating these people with gut bacteria taken from a healthy donor's poo will help to restore a healthy population of gut bacteria in sick patients.According to the modeling, FMT treatment is cheaper than treatment with almost all antibiotics. Moreover, it saves £769 compared with vancomycin taper pulse (VTP) if FMT is given using colonoscopy. And saves £8,297 compared with vancomycin if it’s given using an oral capsule.

