Twenty-Eight Estonian Firms Seeking Exemptions From EU Sanctions Against Russia, Reports Say

EU governments and other state bodies have to terminate existing contracts with Russian companies by October 10 in accordance with the sanctions imposed by the bloc after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.The list consists of 28 companies, including oil trader Trafigura and Estonian state-owned railway company Operail.According to Reinsalu, publication of the list does not violate trade secret rules.On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Many foreign companies suspended operations in the country. Moscow has taken a number of retaliatory measures.

