Twenty-Eight Estonian Firms Seeking Exemptions From EU Sanctions Against Russia, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twenty-eight Estonian companies are asking Tallinn to temporarily exempt them from EU sanctions against Russia so that they can continue importing Russian oil products, media reported, citing the Estonian Foreign Ministry.
EU governments and other state bodies have to terminate existing contracts with Russian companies by October 10 in accordance with the sanctions imposed by the bloc after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
"I am convinced that the Estonian public is reasonably interested in knowing which Estonian companies have requested transitional exemptions to continue trading oil with Russia," Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu was quoted as saying by Estonian broadcaster ERR.
The list consists of 28 companies, including oil trader Trafigura and Estonian state-owned railway company Operail.
According to Reinsalu, publication of the list does not violate trade secret rules.
"Estonia has submitted proposals for a new EU sanctions package that will further impede the EU energy trade with Russia," the Estonian foreign minister added, as quoted by the broadcaster.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia
. Many foreign companies suspended operations in the country. Moscow has taken a number of retaliatory measures.