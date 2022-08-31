https://sputniknews.com/20220831/thai-youtuber-nutty-flees-country-after-allegedly-cheating-her-fans-out-of-55mln-1100228559.html

Thai YouTuber Nutty Flees Country After Allegedly Cheating Her Fans Out of $55Mln

Thai YouTuber Nutty Flees Country After Allegedly Cheating Her Fans Out of $55Mln

The YouTuber Nutty had more than 847,000 subscribers on a YouTube channel where she posted dance videos and advertised private courses for aspiring forex... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T16:04+0000

2022-08-31T16:04+0000

2022-08-31T16:04+0000

celebrity

celebrity scandal

celebrity gossip

youtube channel

youtubers

youtube

thailand

cheating

forex

scam

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107288/16/1072881667_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_bffc0e1928821ae05297d5447ea3b7c2.jpg

A popular Thai YouTuber, Nutty, also known as Suchata Kongsupachak, reportedly fled the country after she allegedly cheated thousands of followers, swindling about $55 million through a foreign exchange trading scam, police said. A lawyer representing dozens of victims reportedly said one person alone deposited $493,500 into Nutty's bank account. Outraged investors are offering a $137,000 reward for information about her whereabouts. According to reports, Nutty often showed off her purchases, such as luxury cars, watches, and property, on social media and claimed that she had amassed her wealth from forex trading. However, her fans were shocked when the influencer announced in May that she had lost all the money due to a “trading mistake.” Since June, Nutty hasn't been active on social media and some of the victims believe she has fled the country. However, according to immigration records, the woman should be still in Thailand. During the initial investigation, police said Nutty was found linked to a Thai and Singaporean couple who were arrested in Malaysia on fraud charges earlier this month. The pair was accused of failing to deliver luxury watches and bags worth US$22 million to customers in Singapore.

thailand

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

celebrity, celebrity scandal, celebrity gossip, youtube channel, youtubers, youtube, thailand, cheating, forex, scam, money scam, cyber crime, cyber crime, cybercrime