https://sputniknews.com/20220831/sputnik-in-north-kosovo-people-are-scared-pristina-increasing-pressure-darkness-everywhere-1100215681.html

Sputnik in North Kosovo: People Are Scared, Pristina Increasing Pressure, Darkness Everywhere

Sputnik in North Kosovo: People Are Scared, Pristina Increasing Pressure, Darkness Everywhere

The closer we get to September 1, the more stressful the atmosphere in North Kosovo becomes. Tension hangs in the air. Residents of the north told Sputnik... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T12:53+0000

2022-08-31T12:53+0000

2022-08-31T12:57+0000

world

serbia

kosovo

pristina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100214334_0:206:1200:881_1920x0_80_0_0_0baef2661b0ccb0ff1df218ed3bf0556.jpg

People are scared, no one knows what will happen tonight. Few people even agree to talk informally with Sputnik’s correspondent, and no one is willing to talk on camera. People hurry through the streets. The main pedestrian street in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica is completely deserted.People buy only the most necessary products in stores; it is difficult to find a cafe with more than three tables occupied.People are concerned about the information that there are many Kosovo Police Special Forces present in all the municipalities of the north. Mayor of Leposavic, Zoran Todic, said yesterday that they were erecting fortifications near the administrative crossings. According to him, this is “alarming and shows Pristina's intentions.”KFOR Tightened ControlMeanwhile, the KFOR has increased its activity and presence in Serb-majority communities. Mission representatives reported that they maintain a reinforced presence at the Jarinje and Brnjak checkpoints and “continue to monitor the situation closely.”Serbs express dissatisfaction with the growing number of armed men in uniform. They believe that the international community can become a decisive factor in finding a compromise, because it has the mechanisms and diplomacy to force Pristina to abandon unilateral actions.Fear of Journalists and CamerasAccording to him, there have been several cases where people have gone to the media because of ordinary, administrative problems, and later people in uniform have knocked on their door. Therefore, the fear of journalists and cameras is understandable.The time for reaching an agreement is running out. Official Pristina shows no desire to appease the situation. Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti has reiterated that the campaign to re-register vehicles with RKS license plates will start on September 1. He has urged all citizens of the Serbian community, who are “citizens of the Republic of Kosovo,” to take advantage of the offer to re-register vehicles without paying VAT, excise tax, and customs duty.It should be recalled that a few days ago, Belgrade and Pristina managed to find common ground on the issue of citizens' ID cards and freedom of movement.Restrictions Make Cities Look OminousIn general, because of recent electricity restrictions, cities in North Kosovo and Metohija look like ghost settlements in the evening hours. The street lights work, but buildings and private houses look abandoned. Only some windows show the faint light of a candle or a battery-powered flashlight. Very few people have a generator.All residents of the southern Serbian region are left without electricity for two hours up to three times during the day. The Kosovo Electricity Distribution Services (KEDS) announced tighter restrictions due to the fact that the A3 block in Power Plant Kosovo-A fell out of the system.And then there's September 1…

serbia

kosovo

pristina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

serbia, kosovo, pristina