Singapore-Flagged Tanker Reportedly Runs Aground in Suez Canal
22:27 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 22:45 GMT 31.08.2022)
Navigation from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea through the Suez Canal ground to a halt shortly after midnight on Thursday when a large crude oil tanker ran aground during transit.
According to reports, the Singapore-flagged crude oil tanker Affinity V had struck the bank of the Suez Canal and wedge itself sideways across the waterway early on Thursday morning.
The vessel was traveling from north-to-south
, having left Port Said, Egypt, hours earlier en route to Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, a port on the Red Sea.
However, it is presently stuck in the southernmost passage of the multi-stage Suez Canal, near Al-Shaloufa village. While other sections of the Suez Canal have "passing lanes" for vessels to take an alternate route around such obstructions, no such alternative exists for this part of the canal.
The situation recalls the six-day fiasco in March 2021
when the massive container transport Ever Given became stuck in a similar way in a similar part of the Suez Canal, forcing cargo shippers to find alternate routes. While some ships opted to brave the Cape of Good Hope around Africa's southernmost extremities, others sent their cargoes across rail lines or along Russia's Arctic Northern Sea Route
.
After the Ever Given was refloated, Egypt held the ship in the Great Bitter Lake for months until its owners agreed to pay $900 million
in damages due to lost tolls during the blockage and the costs of refloating the 1,300-foot-long vessel.