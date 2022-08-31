https://sputniknews.com/20220831/russian-defense-ministry-ukraine-lost-over-1700-soldiers-in-2-days-of-counterattack-1100233284.html

Russian Defense Ministry: Ukraine Lost Over 1,700 Soldiers in 2 Days of Counterattack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops lost 1,700 people in two days during attempts to resume counteroffensive on the Nikolayev-Kryvoi Rog and other directions... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

"During the two days of unsuccessful attacks on the Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog and other directions, Ukrainian troops lost four combat aircraft — two Su-25s, one Su-24 and one MiG-29. Three Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters were shot down in the air. Russian troops destroyed 63 Ukrainian tanks, 59 infantry fighting vehicles, 48 other armored fighting vehicles, 14 pickup trucks with large-calibre machine guns and over 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers," the ministry said in a statement.The 57th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian ground forces was defeated near the Sukhoy Stavok village, the statement read.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after the country's breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev's aggression.

