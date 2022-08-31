https://sputniknews.com/20220831/road-repair-bills-in-uk-increase-22-after-drop-in-russias-bitumen-supplies-1100212487.html

Road Repair Bills in UK Increase 22% After Drop in Russia's Bitumen Supplies

Road Repair Bills in UK Increase 22% After Drop in Russia's Bitumen Supplies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the costs of pothole repair in the United Kingdom have gone up by 22%, as bitumen... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-31T09:43+0000

2022-08-31T09:43+0000

2022-08-31T09:43+0000

world

uk

import

road

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100212177_0:354:2980:2030_1920x0_80_0_0_1217fab40dc7d23aae06db59d65b8f06.jpg

"The cost of road maintenance has also increased, with a number of councils seeing a 22 per cent increase in the cost of repairing a pothole, relaying a road surface and other maintenance costs," the LGA said.Before the military operation in Ukraine around 60% of bitumen, used to repair potholes across the country, was imported from Russia, the LGA said, adding that local councils now have to ration bitumen supplies and buy it in other markets, pushing up costs and leading to a substantial road repair backlog.Latest estimates show it will take 10 years and 12 billion pounds ($14 billion) to bring roads into proper condition, with local budgets already burdened by higher energy prices and inflation.The LGA is also urging a future British prime minister to help local authorities tackle the problem.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, import, road