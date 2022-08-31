https://sputniknews.com/20220831/rec-made-in-russia-pavilion-opens-at-turkeys-cnr-food-istanbul-expo-2022-1100236781.html

REC: ‘Made in Russia’ Pavilion Opens at Turkey’s CNR Food Istanbul EXPO 2022

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The CNR Food Istanbul, an international exhibition of food industry, refrigeration, storage, and logistics, opened on August 31 in Istanbul... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International

“Manufacturers from Russia participate in CNR Food Istanbul for the first time. 13 companies will demonstrate their achievements and hold more than 100 B2B meetings with potential partners at the ‘Made in Russia’ stand,” the report said.The “Made in Russia” national exposition, occupying 322 square meters, was one of the first stops of the official delegation. Representatives of CNR Holding, the organizer of the expo, as well as the deputy governor of Istanbul, consul general of the Republic of Sudan in Istanbul, and consul general of the Republic of Ghana in Istanbul, visited the Russian pavilion during the opening of the fair. Andrey Buravov, consul general of the Russian Federation in Istanbul, Arthur Leontyev, head of the Istanbul department at the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Turkey, and Elena Chepilchenko, representative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture in Turkey, were present at the opening of the Russian exposition. The guests of honor addressed the participants of the exhibition with a welcoming speech and wished them successful business meetings and mutually beneficial partnerships.The “Made in Russia” stand presented confectionery and healthy snacks, fat-and-oil products, meat products, soft drinks, caviar and seafood, grains, and unique Adygeya salt, as well as the latest technology in food packaging.In the framework of the business program, the stand will host the seminar on the “Russian Export Center's Financial and Non-Financial Support Measures for Agribusiness Exporters,” as well as a multilateral meeting with Head of the Istanbul Free Trade Zone Uğur Özcan.

