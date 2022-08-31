International
https://sputniknews.com/20220831/rec-made-in-russia-pavilion-opens-at-turkeys-cnr-food-istanbul-expo-2022-1100236781.html
REC: ‘Made in Russia’ Pavilion Opens at Turkey’s CNR Food Istanbul EXPO 2022
REC: ‘Made in Russia’ Pavilion Opens at Turkey’s CNR Food Istanbul EXPO 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The CNR Food Istanbul, an international exhibition of food industry, refrigeration, storage, and logistics, opened on August 31 in Istanbul... 31.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-31T17:15+0000
2022-08-31T17:15+0000
russian export center jsc (rec)
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091725173_1:0:1125:632_1920x0_80_0_0_284a7600689dd3f369f15cbe1c0e3697.jpg
“Manufacturers from Russia participate in CNR Food Istanbul for the first time. 13 companies will demonstrate their achievements and hold more than 100 B2B meetings with potential partners at the ‘Made in Russia’ stand,” the report said.The “Made in Russia” national exposition, occupying 322 square meters, was one of the first stops of the official delegation. Representatives of CNR Holding, the organizer of the expo, as well as the deputy governor of Istanbul, consul general of the Republic of Sudan in Istanbul, and consul general of the Republic of Ghana in Istanbul, visited the Russian pavilion during the opening of the fair. Andrey Buravov, consul general of the Russian Federation in Istanbul, Arthur Leontyev, head of the Istanbul department at the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Turkey, and Elena Chepilchenko, representative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture in Turkey, were present at the opening of the Russian exposition. The guests of honor addressed the participants of the exhibition with a welcoming speech and wished them successful business meetings and mutually beneficial partnerships.The “Made in Russia” stand presented confectionery and healthy snacks, fat-and-oil products, meat products, soft drinks, caviar and seafood, grains, and unique Adygeya salt, as well as the latest technology in food packaging.In the framework of the business program, the stand will host the seminar on the “Russian Export Center's Financial and Non-Financial Support Measures for Agribusiness Exporters,” as well as a multilateral meeting with Head of the Istanbul Free Trade Zone Uğur Özcan.
https://sputniknews.com/20220826/rec-to-open-sixth-made-in-russia-pavilion-in-saudi-arabia-1100026552.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091725173_141:0:984:632_1920x0_80_0_0_804099484fa930e4605b59efefeb613a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian export center jsc (rec), turkey
russian export center jsc (rec), turkey

REC: ‘Made in Russia’ Pavilion Opens at Turkey’s CNR Food Istanbul EXPO 2022

17:15 GMT 31.08.2022
© Russian Export Center/facebookRussian Export Center
Russian Export Center - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2022
© Russian Export Center/facebook
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The CNR Food Istanbul, an international exhibition of food industry, refrigeration, storage, and logistics, opened on August 31 in Istanbul, where the Russian national exposition under the Made in Russia brand opened its doors, the Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) reported.
“Manufacturers from Russia participate in CNR Food Istanbul for the first time. 13 companies will demonstrate their achievements and hold more than 100 B2B meetings with potential partners at the ‘Made in Russia’ stand,” the report said.
The “Made in Russia” national exposition, occupying 322 square meters, was one of the first stops of the official delegation. Representatives of CNR Holding, the organizer of the expo, as well as the deputy governor of Istanbul, consul general of the Republic of Sudan in Istanbul, and consul general of the Republic of Ghana in Istanbul, visited the Russian pavilion during the opening of the fair.
International Forum Made in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2022
Russia
REC to Open Sixth 'Made in Russia' Pavilion in Saudi Arabia
26 August, 13:57 GMT
Andrey Buravov, consul general of the Russian Federation in Istanbul, Arthur Leontyev, head of the Istanbul department at the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Turkey, and Elena Chepilchenko, representative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture in Turkey, were present at the opening of the Russian exposition. The guests of honor addressed the participants of the exhibition with a welcoming speech and wished them successful business meetings and mutually beneficial partnerships.
The “Made in Russia” stand presented confectionery and healthy snacks, fat-and-oil products, meat products, soft drinks, caviar and seafood, grains, and unique Adygeya salt, as well as the latest technology in food packaging.
In the framework of the business program, the stand will host the seminar on the “Russian Export Center's Financial and Non-Financial Support Measures for Agribusiness Exporters,” as well as a multilateral meeting with Head of the Istanbul Free Trade Zone Uğur Özcan.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала