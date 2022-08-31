International
REC: Customs Transit Cancelled for Processors of Foreign Raw Materials
REC: Customs Transit Cancelled for Processors of Foreign Raw Materials
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian companies producing export goods from foreign raw materials will no longer have to follow the customs transit procedure for... 31.08.2022
Moreover, they have also canceled the procedure for the re-export of production waste and residual raw materials.Thanks to this decision, the number of declarations required for re-export has also been reduced. Previously, companies had to fill out two declarations: a transit and a customs declaration. Now they have to fill in all the information in just one document, the goods declaration. This will allow manufacturing companies to reduce costs and customs authorities to increase capacity at the border, the REC noted.
REC: Customs Transit Cancelled for Processors of Foreign Raw Materials

10:34 GMT 31.08.2022 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 31.08.2022)
